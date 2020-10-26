Oct. 24, 2020
Mary Schroeder, 92, West Fargo, North Dakota, died Saturday, Oct. 24, at Sanford Health on Broadway in Fargo, North Dakota. Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Faith Journey Lutheran Church in West Fargo with visitation one-hour prior to service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Fargo, North Dakota.
Mary Agnes Sterner was born Sept. 24, 1928 to Edward and Anna (Fiecke) Sterner at Winsted. She grew up and resided in Winsted where she graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1947. She worked at Northwestern National Bank in Minneapolis, until 1951, when she moved to Hutchinson, where she worked at 3M (Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing).
Mary married Frank Schroeder March 20, 1952. They lived in Hutchinson, until 1959 when they moved to West Fargo, North Dakota where they have resided since. Mary worked at Top-T-Taste Bakery in West Fargo. She was an active member of “Learn a Craft Club”. Mary liked gardening, being outside, household duties, knitting and crocheting. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Mary is survived by two sons, Stephen (Carol), and Douglas (Randi), both of West Fargo; three daughters, Karen Thomson, Sharon (Jeff) McDaniels, Judy (Keith) Stroh, all of West Fargo, North Dakota; four brothers, Florian Sterner, Minneapolis, Edward (Pat) Sterner, Ottertail, Eugene Sterner, Eagan, Cletus Sterner, Litchfield; three sisters, Agatha Horstman, Cokato, Rita Laxen, Winsted, Annette Grzeskowiak, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; brother-in-law Marcus Halepeska of Hastings; ten very special grandchildren, Candida, Jesse, Jeremy and Thomson, Bryan, Kevin, and Stacey Schroeder, Tim McDaniels, Kyle, Krista, and Kelsey Stroh; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank; son Bruce; son-in-law Curt Thomson; brothers, Clement and Andrew; sisters, Margaret Sterner, Regina Halepeska, Lucille Jorgenson, and twin sister Marian Meyer; five brothers-in-law, Leon Horstman, Charles Jorgenson, William Meyer, Leo Laxen, and Jerry Grzeskowiak; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Sterner, and Eileen Sterner.
West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center westfuneralhome.com.