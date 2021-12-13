Dec. 4, 2021
Mary Seivert, 91, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2021. A service will be held for the immediate family at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Prior Lake, with internment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Mary was born to Leo and Mary Foley on Sept. 10, 1930. She graduated from Sanborn Iowa High School in 1949. After graduating from the Black Hills Teachers College, she taught in a one-room schoolhouse in Harris, Iowa. Mary met the love of her life, Chuck, at the Standard Cafe in Sanborn. They enjoyed dancing and romancing at the Lake Okoboji Ballroom and then married in 1953. They proudly raised six children and lived in Hutchinson for nearly 50 years.
Mary was a jack of all trades. She helped make Chuck's bank inspection business successful by keeping his books and taking bank “trouble calls” while also keeping the house clean, kids well fed and off to school. She did this most often alone, as Chuck would need to spend many days at a time away from home doing his bank work. Once the children were older, Mary filled her extra time with work outside the home. She served as a teacher’s aide and enjoyed bookkeeping at Citizens Bank. She worked at Corson’s clothing store, where she often spent more than she made. Mary also was a church volunteer and shared in the delivery of Meals On Wheels with Chuck. Mary loved a good book, an occasional casino trip, playing cards on the computer, drinking a Coke, watching the Twins and Vikings, as well as girls basketball. Baking and cooking were a constant joy to her. Mary was proud of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they meant the world to her.
Mary was a devout Catholic and cherished her Irish heritage. A rosary was always on her side table with another one in her purse. Mary and Chuck were members of St. Anastasia Catholic Church and all six children had been enrolled in their Catholic school.
Mary will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. We are comforted in knowing that Mary will be back with Chuck again and will spend a heavenly Christmas together this year. She has missed Chuck greatly since he passed earlier this summer.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Chuck; her parents; and brothers, Leonard, Bernard, Daryl and Joe.
She is survived by children, Greg (Veronica) of Mendota Heights, Debbie (Fran) Mroszak of Hudson, Wisconsin, David (Donna) of Woodbury, Mary (Daniel) McGraw of Chanhassen, Steve (Jennifer) Seivert of Maple Grove, and Betsy (David) Shaskey of Burnsville; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; as well as sister-in-law Marge Hybza of Manistee, Michigan.