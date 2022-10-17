Oct. 11, 2022
Maryjane Elizabeth Klosner, 83, of Litchfield died Oct. 11 at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Maryjane Elizabeth Klosner (Ficker) was born to Cyril Ficker and Barbara Ficker (Theis) on July 4, 1939, in Watkins. She was the oldest of 13 siblings, who she helped raise. Maryjane worked on the family farm and attended school until the eighth grade.
She was united in marriage to Earl Ross and they were blessed with five children: Maryann, Erlene, Anna, Bert, and Roberta. After Maryjane and Earl went their separate ways, she fell in love with Walter Klosner who she spent 32 years of marriage with, until his passing in June of 2020.
Her children blessed her with 17 grandchildren and her grandchildren blessed her with 20 great-grandchildren.
In her leisure, you could find Maryjane playing bingo, dominoes, and cards. She loved finding garage sales and riding her three-wheel bicycle all around the town of Litchfield.
Maryjane is survived by her children, Maryann Bizzaro, Erlene (Freddie) Crusoe, Anna Clark, Bert (Melissa) Ross, Roberta Ross; and her siblings, Conrad (Jane), Roger (Sandy), Richard (Shar), Ken (Patty), Joe Ficker, Delrose (Edward) Fuchs, Alice Poshek, Caroline, and Eileen (Fay) Theel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cyril and Barbara Ficker; her infant sister, Sally Tabatt; and Lucille Wurzberger.