Feb. 3, 2022
Maureen Sheila Reiner, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, Feb. 7, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Music selections were "Amazing Grace," "On Eagle's Wings," "Softly And Tenderly Jesus Is Calling," "Precious Lord, Take My Hand," "O Loving God" and "Irish Blessing." Casket bearers were Kaitlyn Jelkin, Thomas Jelkin, Mitchell Reiner, Maddison Messner and Tyler Reiner.
Maureen was born April 17, 1930, in St. Cloud. She was the daughter of Albert and Irene (Matteson) Sinnott. Maureen was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Minneapolis, and was a graduate with the St. Margaret's Academy Class of 1949. Maureen continued her education in early childhood development.
Maureen was united in marriage to Willard Reiner on July 2, 1966, at St. Teresa's Catholic Church in St. Paul. This marriage was blessed with one son, Steve. Maureen and Willard resided and farmed in Hassan Valley Township, McLeod County. They shared 39 years of marriage before Willard passed away on Nov. 2, 2005.
Maureen had many jobs throughout her years including Cash Wise and St. Anastasia Latchkey Childcare, but her most favorite was taking care of her family at home. She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church. She was also a member of the McLeod County Historical Society, a 4-H leader, Altar and Rosary Society, and the Red Hat Society. She also loved to volunteer her time listening to kids read at West Elementary.
Maureen enjoyed traveling and went on several trips including Jamaica, Hawaii, Rome, Ireland and Guatemala. Another highlight was seeing the Pope when he came to Iowa in 1979. She especially enjoyed a visit to Disney World with her family in 2006. Her other pastimes included going on walks, swimming and spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends. She was proud of her Irish heritage and was so excited that she was able to visit Ireland.
Blessed be her memory.
Maureen is survived by her son Steve (Kelli) Reiner of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Thomas) Jelkin, Mitchell (fiance, Maddison Messner) Reiner, and Tyler Reiner; brother-in-law Allan (Delores) Reiner; niece and nephews, Henry (Sherry) Reiner, Helen (Joe) Maier, and Harlan (Kimberly) Reiner; many other relatives and friends.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Irene Sinnott; husband Willard Reiner; and parents-in-law, Edward and Melina Reiner.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.