Oct. 17, 2019
Maurice “Maury” Ralph McNeil, 91, of Glencoe passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson, with interment following at Glencoe Catholic Cemetery in Glencoe. Officiating will be the Rev. JJ Morgan and the Rev. Linzy Collins Jr. Organist will be Vicki Wood. Soloist will be the Rev. Linzy Collins Jr. performing “No Tears In Heaven.” Special music by Vicki Wood performing "Sunrise." Congregational hymns will be “Love Lifted Me” and “Wonderful Words Of Life.” Military honors by Glencoe American Legion Post 95. Casket bearers will be Maury’s grandchildren.
Maurice “Maury” Ralph McNeil was born Oct. 26, 1927, in Bismarck, North Dakota. He was the son of Joseph Ralph and Betty (Jett) McNeil. Maurice was baptized as an infant by his grandfather, the Rev. Ambrose Jett, in Washburn, North Dakota, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth by his father, the Rev. J. Ralph McNeil, in Carrington, North Dakota. He received his education in Carrington and graduated with the Class of 1945. Maury entered active military service in the United States Army June 5, 1945, and served his country during World War II. During his enlistment, Maury began his studies at the University of Wyoming, which was part of his army program. He received an honorable discharge Aug. 31, 1947. Maury completed his pre-med program at Jamestown College in Jamestown, North Dakota. He then attended Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago, Illinois, and completed his internship and surgical residency in Detroit, Michigan, from 1953-1956.
On June 6, 1951, Maury married Norma Kastella and they were blessed with three sons, Mike, Bruce and Keith. On March 28, 2003, Maury was united in marriage to Carmen Forcier by the Rev. Entringer at home in Glencoe, Minnesota.
After four years in Chicago and three years in Detroit, Maury decided he wanted to practice medicine in a smaller community. On a trip home in 1956, he stopped to talk to Dr. Arthur Neumaier and that led to serving the Glencoe community as a family practice doctor and later Glencoe Regional Health Services Long Term Care as a medical director, retiring in 2006. In 1984, Maury was named Family Practice Physician of the Year by the American Academy of Family Practice, in recognition of his compassionate, personal care. In January 2005, Maury was honored when they renamed the old Glencoe Clinic to The McNeil Center. He served as County Coroner for 10 years and Aviation Medical Examiner for 25 years. Maury was named Glencoe Senior Citizen of 2004, and was Grand Marshall of the 2005 Glencoe Days Parade.
Maury enjoyed reading, golfing, having coffee with his Wednesday morning group and also the Friday luncheon group of retired physicians. He valued the relationships he gained through the years by serving his community, which were many because of his caring nature.
Blessed be his memory.
Maury is survived by his wife Carmen Forcier of Glencoe; sons, Mike McNeil and his wife, Shannon, of Bend, Oregon, Bruce McNeil and his wife, Tami, of North Oaks and Keith McNeil and his wife, Dawn, of Atwater; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Ike Aichele; niece Denise Hamilton and her husband, Mike; nephew David Aichele; and other relatives and many friends.
Maury was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Joseph Ralph and Betty McNeil; and sister Evelyn Aichele.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel of Glencoe. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.