Oct. 25, 2021
Mavis Jeanette Muckala, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Saturday, Oct. 30, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in the Fairview Cemetery in Mound. The Rev. Layton Lemke officiated. Pianist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon.
Soloist was Jeff Powers performing “Come Unto Me.” Congregational hymns were “Abide With Me” and “What A Friend We Have In Jesus.”
Mavis Muckala was born March 29, 1932, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Ralph and Emma (Borchert) Leske. Mavis was baptized as an infant April 16, 1932, by the Rev. W.J. Schulze and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth June 17, 1945, by the Rev. Arthur Koehler at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1950.
On Sept. 2, 1967, Mavis was united in marriage to Raymond Muckala at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Their marriage was blessed with one daughter, Jennifer. Mavis and Raymond enjoyed 50 years of blessed marriage. They made their home in Mound until 2012, when they moved to Hutchinson to be closer to their daughter and family.
Mavis was a registered radiologic technologist. She taught and worked in the field. She completed the X-ray technician program at Minneapolis General Hospital. Mavis held employment throughout her career at Owatonna Hospital, North Memorial Hospital, Hennepin County General Hospital, and the Mound Medical Clinic.
Mavis was an avid sports enthusiast with a love for all Minnesota sports teams. She also enjoyed reading, exercising and working on a variety of puzzles. Mavis enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mavis’ granddaughter, Betsy, who affectionately called her Mamie, brought her special joy.
Blessed be her memory.
Mavis is survived by her daughter Jennifer Hansen and her husband Scott, of Hutchinson; granddaughter Betsy Hansen of Hutchinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mavis was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Emma Leske; husband Raymond Muckala; sisters, Elaine Miest and her husband Richard, and Beverly Powers and her husband Jack; and brother Roger Leske and his wife Lois.
