May 17, 2022
Mavis Renner, 85, of rural Winthrop, passed away on May 17, 2022, at 9 p.m., peacefully, in her sleep at her home, surrounded by her family. Mavis had been dealing with the devastating impacts of dementia since 2016 and suffered from strokes since August 2021. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 2407 County Road 7 in Stewart, with the Rev. Aaron Albrecht officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, and will continue for one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
Mavis was born on March 22, 1937. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Fernando (rural Stewart). Mavis graduated from Stewart High School in 1955 as the valedictorian of her class. After high school, she was employed at Stewart High School as the school secretary for seven years. On July 19, 1958, she married John D. Renner Jr. at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. Mavis and John enjoyed 64 years of marriage and were blessed with two daughters. In October 1967, Mavis began working at Winthrop High School (now GFW), as the high school secretary and retired 49 years later, in June 2016. Mavis also worked part-time as a cashier in Hutchinson, for 30 years from 1986-2016. Mavis sold Tupperware at home parties throughout the surrounding areas from 1963-1994. When her daughters were participating in 4-H, from 1967-1982, Mavis was active as a 4-H parent and leader. She was awarded a trip to Washington, D.C., as an outstanding Minnesota 4-H Foods Leader in 1981. Mavis served as a Sunday school teacher at St. Matthew's and was active as a member of the Long-Range Planning Committee, helping organize and communicate invitations and publicity for the annual Confirmation Reunion Service and Fall Festival Polka Worship, pork roast dinner and auction from 1984-2016. Mavis enjoyed old-time dancing with her husband, playing cards with the 500 and pinochle card clubs, traveling with her husband and family, and trips to local casinos.
Mavis is survived by her husband John; her daughter Wanda Renner and husband Robert Kruempelstaedter of Winthrop; and daughter Wendy Renner of Rockford.
Minnesota Valley Funeral Home in New Ulm is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence for her family, or to sign the guest book, go to: www.mvfh.org
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers or memorials that donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Mavis Renner (1-800-272-3900; P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011; or at ALZ.org).