Jan. 1, 2021
Maxine Anne (Zander) Burich, 90, of Deerwood, formerly Brownton, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, in Aitkin. Funeral notice to follow at a later date.
Maxine was born Jan. 6, 1930, in Brownton. Maxine was an only child and always wanted a big family. She made every day and every thing "an event"! She loved to cook, bake and decorate, and showed her love through her memorable meals and entertaining. Her greatest love was for animals, and in turn taught her family to love all animals. You could say she brought the farm to Hopkins! She loved to read and learn and remained sharp at 90. She was kind and generous and her family will forever miss her. She is with those she loved so much that left before her. RIP Maxine.
She is survived by her husband Floyd Burich of Deerwood; daughters, Shelley Burich of Crosby and Shawn Ryan (Jim) of Victoria; son Brian Burich of Deerwood; daughter-in-law Robin Burich of Chanhassen; six grandchildren, Jordan Ryan, Callin Baartman, Kelly Johnson, Megan Murphy, Breanne Burich and Alexa Burich; and seven great-grandchildren, Leah, Beckett, Harvey, Aubrey, Eli and Jayden.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Herbert and Alma Zander of Brownton; and son Brandon of Minneapolis.
Donations can be made to Heartland Animal Rescue Team by calling 218-829-4141, or mailing 15494 Dellwood Dr. Brainerd, MN 56401.
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Aitkin, srtfuneral.com.