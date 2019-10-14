October 8, 2019
May Williams, 92, of Golden, Colorado, passed away Tuesday Oct. 8. Services are pending. May donated her body to the University of Colorado medical center.
May Benjamin Williams was born Aug. 21, 1927, in Hutchinson, Minnesota, daughter of Arthur John and Adela Benjamin. She graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1945 and University of Minnesota in 1949.
On Sept. 3, 1949, May was united in marriage to John T. Williams of Becker. Later that month they moved to Ames, Iowa, where John continued his education, obtaining a PhD in chemistry from Iowa State University.
In 1953 the couple moved to Golden, Colorado, where John took an appointment as a professor at Colorado School of Mines. May was active in League of Women Voters, Faculty Book Club, Fortnightly, United Methodist Women and several other book clubs. She led Camp Fire groups, helped with PTA and volunteered in the school.
She is survived by daughters, Marjory Rapp (Bill) and Jane Moore (Larry); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband John; brother John and wife Arlys; sister Ruby and husband Matt; and brother Arthur James.