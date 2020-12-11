Nov. 26, 2020
Maynard M. Bielke, 92, of New Auburn passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Dassel Lakeside Health Care Center in Dassel. Funeral service was Friday, Dec. 11, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn, with interment in High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. The Rev. Dawn Quame officiated. Organist was Kara Scholla. Soloist was Darwin Frauendienst singing “The Old Rugged Cross.” Congregational hymns were “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” and “How Great Thou Art.” Special music was “Falling Leaves,” one of Maynard’s favorites. Casket bearers were Donald Holtz, Gary Holtz, Gary Bielke, Derald Bielke, Heather Diaz and Amanda Bielke.
Maynard Mike Bielke was born Sept. 29, 1928, in New Auburn. He was the son of John and Elsie (Henke) Bielke. Maynard was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn. He also received his education in New Auburn.
On Sept. 28, 1950, Maynard was united in marriage to MaryLou Schultz at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. This marriage was blessed with four children, Randy, Eldon, Kevin and Coleen. Maynard and MaryLou made their home in New Auburn and shared 51 years of marriage until MaryLou passed away June 16, 2002.
Maynard was a self-employed painter for 41 years until he retired in 2008. He was an active member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn, where he was a deacon and rang the church bells. Maynard was also a member of the New Auburn Fire Department for 32 years, the New Auburn Lions Club, and the High Island Lake Association.
Maynard enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing cards. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
When Maynard needed assistance with his daily care, he became a resident at the Dassel Lakeside Health Care Center Oct. 15, 2019.
Blessed be his memory.
Maynard is survived by his children, Randy (Janet) Bielke of Darwin, Eldon Bielke of Norwood Young America, Kevin Bielke of Hutchinson, and Coleen Rannow (Brian DeBolt) of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Heather (George) Diaz, Amanda Bielke (Brandon Burdick), Andrew Rannow, Alyssa Rannow and Nathan Rannow; great-grandchildren, Lilah Burdick, Levi Burdick, Sam Diaz and Nora Diaz; and many other relatives and friends.
Maynard was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elsie Bielke; wife MaryLou Bielke; siblings, Marcella (Arnold) Krueger, Marvin (Thusnelda) Bielke, and Margaret Bielke in infancy.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.