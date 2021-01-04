Dec. 28, 2020
Mayonne Anna Homburg Martin, 92, of Hutchinson passed away Dec. 28, at Harmony River Living Center. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Jan. 9, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Visitation is 10 a.m. at the church. Graveside service will be immediate family only. Due to COVID regulations, we are not allowed to have any food or fellowship following the service.
Mayonne Anna Homburg was born Aug. 16, 1928, in Stewart. She was the daughter of Otto and Della (Plath) Homburg. She was baptized Sept. 16, 1928, by the Rev. Kowalski at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Stewart. She was confirmed in her faith May 7, 1944, by the Rev. E.J. Kaiser at Peace Lutheran Church, Cosmos. She graduated from Hutchinson High School May 28, 1946.
She married Orville Martin on Oct. 6, 1946, at Brookfield Lutheran Church by the Rev. E. J. Kaiser. They shared 53 years of marriage when Orville passed away in 1999. This union was blessed with four children. They made their home in rural Cosmos and later moved to Hutchinson in 1956. Mayonne was a devoted wife and mother.
She worked in the office at JCPenney for two years. She later worked as a receptionist for Dr. L.V. Manther for 17 1/2 years, followed by 11 years as a receptionist for Dr. L.E. Schuft. Mayonne was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, where she volunteered making bulletins each Sunday, assisting with communion, as well as teaching Sunday school and Bible school.
Mayonne loved dancing and playing cards and belonged to a number of card clubs. She greatly enjoyed playing cards and games while spending time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Blessed be her memory.
Mayonne is survived by children, Carol (Richard) Telthoester of Chandler, Arizona, Janet (Richard) Hausladen of Hutchinson, Dorin (Lori) Martin of Hutchinson, Anita (Gary) Klima of Silver Lake; five grandchildren, Joe Eck of Hutchinson, Jennifer (Chad) Peters of Atkins, Iowa, Matthew (Corrina) Klima of Hutchinson, Amber Klima of St. Cloud, and Mitchell (Amanda) Klima of Silver Lake; nine step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Caleb Slouha, Lauren Slouha, Delaynee Slouha, Sloane Slouha, Logan Eck, Timothy Eck, Heath Orlicki, Ashtyn Orlicki and London Blaser; and 14 step-great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother Otto (Darline) Homberg of Lonsdale; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends; and special friend Ralph Hake.
She was preceded in death by husband Orville Martin; parents Otto and Della (Plath) Homburg; father- and mother-in-law Harold and Esther Martin; brothers-in-law, Myron Anderson, Clarence Martin and Rueben Martin; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Matin, Aldora Martin and Dorothy Anderson.