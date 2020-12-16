Dec. 14, 2020
Meinrad (Meinie) M. Wiechmann, 89, passed away Dec. 14 at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday at Church of Our Lady in Manannah. The Rev. Jeffrey Horejsi officiated, and burial will be at St. Benedict’s Cemetery in Avon at a later date. Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.
Meinrad was born Dec. 13, 1931, in Collegeville Township near Avon to Henry and Rose (Bergmann) Wiechmann. He married Dolores Tadych on Aug. 25, 1958, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township. Meinie raised his kids on the family farm near Avon and in 1979 moved to the family farm near Litchfield. He was a dairy farmer and also did carpentry work. He was a member of Church of Our Lady in Manannah. Meinie enjoyed polka dancing, playing the harmonica, fishing, deer hunting, playing cards, watching the Twins and Vikings and telling stories about baling hay. He was gentle, caring, outgoing, had a great sense of humor and was very proud of his family. Meinie was a great husband, dad, grandpa and brother.
Survivors include his wife Dolores of Watkins; daughters and sons, Lois Kolodjeski of Avon, Gerald (Rita) of Freeport, Virgil (Jamie) of Litchfield, Lester, Leon of Litchfield, Lloyd (Lisa) of Montgomery and Mary (Terry) Stenzel of Litchfield; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Meinie was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Leona Wiechmann, Elmer Wiechmann, Dolores Fuchs and Marcella Achmann; son-in-law Jim Kolodjeski; grandson Josh Bueckers.
Obituary, guest book and video tribute available online: williamsdingmann.com