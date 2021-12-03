Nov. 24, 2021
Melva Plath, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Arlington. Funeral service was Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Gerhard Bode and The Rev. Layton Lemke. Organist was Paul Otte. Soloist was Jim Wendling, “The Lord’s Prayer” and On Eagle’s Wings”. Congregational hymns were, “Lift High the Cross” and Onward Christian Soldiers”. Casket bearers were Glenn Witte, Jerry Haag, Allen Johnson, Tim Zackrison, Darin Andersen, Brad Andersen. Memorials to ALS Association.
Melva Jean Plath, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend was born on July 18, 1942. The daughter of Joe and Minnie Andersen, she grew up on a farm in Luck, Wisconsin, a small rural town with a strong Danish heritage. She loved growing up on the farm and in a big family and shared many fond memories of her childhood. After graduating from Luck High School in 1960, she moved to Minneapolis to attend the University of Minnesota. While in Minneapolis, she worked at a law firm for a short time and for the American Lutheran Church.
Melva loved to travel and went on many road trips across the United States with her family and friends both as a child and as an adult. In 1964, she and a long-time childhood friend backpacked across Europe together, a rarity for women to do alone at the time.
In July of 1967, she went horseback riding as part of a blind date set up by mutual friends with Weston Plath. Eleven months later, on June 8, 1968, Melva and Weston were married. Melva then moved to Hutchinson and took on an administrative support office position at 3M. During this time, she became one of the first women allowed by 3M to continue working after she was noticeably pregnant. Melva and Weston built a house together on the southwest side of Hutchinson, where they lived for over 51 years. Melva and Weston were married for 53 years.
Melva worked as a church secretary at Peace Lutheran Church for 38 years, a position she took great pride in. She was a long-time member of the Driftriders snowmobile club and Peace Lutheran’s Dorcas Society, where she served as treasurer until September of this year. Melva enjoyed crossword puzzles, knitting, jigsaw puzzles, her daily card games with Weston, playing Words with Friends with Alicia and Chris, ice cream, and spending time with family and her “gang” of close friends. Melva continued to travel throughout her life, visiting Europe several more times and almost every state in the US. She and Weston also enjoyed taking multiple bus tours exploring the US and Canada. She was always up for an adventure.
She went out of her way to spend as much time with her grandchildren as she could. She was known to bake cookies and send them across the country, and she knitted countless hats, blankets, and gifts.
Melva passed away at the age of 79 years on Wednesday, Nov. 24 2021, in Arlington, at the Good Samaritan Society, after fighting a brave battle against ALS, which she was diagnosed with in July 2020.
Melva leaves behind to celebrate her memory husband Weston Plath; children: Holly (Jeff) Brenhaugf,, Brian (Jennifer) Plath, Shannon (Chris Gerben) Plath; grandchildren, Joshua Brenhaug and his girlfriend, Allison Krieger; Alicia Brenhaug and her fiancé, Patrick Penner; Callie Plath; Orla and Eleanor Gerben; sister, Sharon Silbaugh and her husband, Earl; sister-in-law Bette Andersen; brother-in-law Lloyd Nelson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marlene and James Dostal; plus nieces, nephews, and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Minnie Andersen; siblings, Virginia Nelson, Marlys Pedersen, Lyn Andersen; and Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, LeRoy and Mavis Plath.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.