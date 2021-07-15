July 10, 2021
Melvin A. Klinkner, 95, of Stewart, passed away Saturday, July 10, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Ken Griebel "The Lord's Prayer." Soloist was Jaricha Klinkner "Ave Maria." Musical selections were "Be Not Afraid," "On Eagle's Wings," "Amazing Grace," "Prayer Of St. Francis," "Song Of Farewell," and "How Great Thou Art." Honorary casket bearers were Melvin's grandchildren, Daniel Klinker, Melissa Pogue, Rick Klinkner, Raquel Klinkner, Jaclyn Fitzwater, Jason Klinkner, Alyssa Hansen, Kara Edwards, Autumn Mendez, Garrett Dunn, Megan Taylor, Crystal Blankers, Vanessa Hitt, Davis Fangmeier, Trey Woller, Amber Loftness, Jordan Hackbarth, Caleb Hackbarth, Sam Hackbarth, Phillip Hackbarth, Colton Husske, Baylee Husske, Beau Mathiowetz. Casket bearers were Josh Klinkner, Preston Klinkner, Tony Loftness, Lance Woller, Avery Hackbarth, Macalister Husske. Military Honors by DeGree-Fleisch American Legion Post 125 of Stewart.
Melvin Anthony Klinkner was born Aug. 25, 1925, in Bluffton. He was the son of Frank and Margaret (Vorderbruggen) Klinkner. Melvin was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth both at St. John's Catholic Church in Bluffton. He received his education in Madelia, and attended the Madelia Public Schools through the 10th grade.
Melvin entered active military service in the United States Army June 19, 1945, in Fort Snelling, and served his country during WWII. He received an Honorable Discharge Nov. 19, 1946, at the Separation Center in Fort Dix, New Jersey, and achieved the rank of Technician Fourth Grade. Melvin earned the Army of Occupation Medal and World War II Victory Medal.
On June 14, 1949, Melvin was united in marriage to Alyce Portner at Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. This marriage was blessed with 10 children, Melvin, David, James, Margaret, Lori, Sheryl, Carol, Brenda, Amy, and Mary Frances. They made their home in New Ulm for five years, moved to St. James for three years, Madelia for two years, and settled in the Stewart area in 1959. Melvin and Alyce were blessed with 62 years of marriage until Alyce passed away Jan. 27, 2012.
Melvin was employed as a mechanic, working at Green Giant, he also tiled and farmed while being employed at 3M in Hutchinson for 20 plus years until he retired in 1990. After retirement, Melvin continued to farm until retiring in 2005. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. He was also a member of the Stewart American Legion DeGree Fleisch Post #125.
Melvin enjoyed listening and dancing to old time music, playing sheepshead, his many trips, looking at the countryside, spending his winters in Mesa, Arizona, and of course driving his lawnmower. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Melvin became a resident at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, May 19, 2021. He passed away there Saturday, July 10, at the age of 95 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Melvin is survived by his sons, Melvin Klinkner and his wife Corliss, of Salina, Kansas, David Klinkner and his wife Diane, of Stewart, James Klinkner and Diana Hanson of Fairmont; daughters, Margaret Wyatt and her husband Jerry, of Laughlin, Nevada, Lori Vinkemeier and her husband Wayne, of Stewart, Sheryl Peters and her husband Russ, of Fairfax, Carol Loftness and her husband Kevin, of Hector, Brenda Hackbarth and her husband Scott, Amy Mathiowetz and her husband Paul, of Bemidji; 29 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; sister Louella Heiling of New Brighton; brother LuVerne Klinkner and his wife Sue, of Elk River; sisters-in-law, Nancy Klinkner of New Ulm, Rosadell Portner of New Ulm; brother-in-law George Reiser of New Ulm; special friend Mary Becker of Duluth; many other relatives and friends.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Margaret Klinkner; wife Alyce Klinkner; infant daughter Mary Frances; brothers, Francis (Mary) Klinkner, Leo (Bernice) Klinkner, Martin (Cloe) Klinkner, Everett (Bea) Klinkner, Arnold (Shirley) Klinkner, Orville Klinkner, and Alfred Klinkner; sisters, Dolores (Leo) Schwartz, Agatha (Leo) Mack, Geraldine (Richard) Roesch, Margaret Klinkner and Christine Klinkner; and brother-in-law Hugo Heiling.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.