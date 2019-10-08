Oct. 1, 2019
Melvin “Mel” Joseph Fasching, 85, of Glencoe, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, at his home in Glencoe. Memorial service will be at 11 am. Friday, Oct. 11, at Christ Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Christ Lutheran Church in Glencoe, and will continue one hour prior the service at the church Friday. Officiating is the Rev. Katherine Rood. Organist will be Peg Hatlestad. Soloist will be Nathan Fasching performing “I Can Only Imagine.” Congregational hymns will be “Amazing Grace,” “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” and “Children Of The Heavenly Father.” Military honors will be by Glencoe American Legion Post 95. Urn bearers will be Emily McIntire, Mitchell Rose, Tori Cripps and Jordan Wendorff.
Melvin “Mel” Joseph Fasching was born April 20, 1934, in Winsted, Minnesota, to Albert and Celestine (Dols) Fasching. He was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth. Melvin received his GED in Winsted Nov. 14, 1973. He entered active military service in the United States Air Force Feb. 10, 1953, and served his country during the Korean Conflict. Melvin received an honorable discharge Jan. 4, 1957.
On Oct. 1, 1955, Melvin was united in marriage to Virginia Goede. Their marriage was blessed with seven children, Kathryn, Bruce, Richard, Jean, Nancy, Jacqueline and Wendy. On June 7, 1990, Melvin was united in marriage to Jean Wendorff. Melvin and Jean made their home in Glencoe. They shared more than 29 years of marriage.
After returning from his military service, Melvin worked at Pure Milk Creamery in Winsted. Then he worked at 3M in Hutchinson, holding different positions until he became a supervisor. Melvin worked as a security guard his last few years until he retired Oct. 1, 1980.
Melvin enjoyed playing softball, snowmobiling, bowling, taking trips on his motorcycle, camping, especially at Lake Dale Campground and going to the Casino. He also loved spending New Year’s Eve with his special friends, Gordy and Sharon Reinke, having supper and playing cards. Melvin always looked forward to birthday parties and holidays with his family. He treasured the time spent with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Melvin is survived by his wife Jean Fasching of Glencoe; children, Kathy McIntire of Eden Prairie, Bruce Fasching of Coarsegold, California, Richard Fasching and his wife, Ginny, of Ennis, Montana, Jean Nelson of Springdale, Arizona, Nancy Bjorke and her husband, Mike, of Hutchinson, Jackie Franklin and her husband, Bob, of Maple Grove and Wendy Ebert of Hutchinson; stepson Jay Wendorff and his significant other, Rose, of Brownton; 12 Grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; special dog, Penny, who was always by his side; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Celestine Fasching; sisters, Marion Zdrazil, Lucille (Fleischacker) Meyer and Geraldine Mueller; brother Virgil Fasching; brothers-in-law, Harold Mueller, Glen Zdrazil, Joseph Fleischacker and Warren Meyer; granddaughter Miranda Lickfelt; sons-in-law, Jim McIntire and Greg Nelson.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel of Glencoe. Online obituaries and guestbook available at mcbridechapel.com.