Jan. 28, 2022
Melvin Raduenz, 80, of Glencoe, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment following at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe and will continue one hour prior the service at the church on Tuesday. Clergy officiating is The Rev. Peter Adelsen. Organist is Yvonne Schuette. Congregational hymns are, "What A Friend We Have In Jesus", "Children Of The Heavenly Father", "The King Of Love My Shepherd Is" and "Let Us Ever Walk With Jesus". Casket bearers are Tyler Raduenz, Callie Raduenz, Justin Raduenz, Carter Johnson, Mike Engelmann, Jacob Jewett
Melvin Emil Otto Raduenz was born on Dec. 12, 1941, in Arlington. He was the son of Emil and Bertha (Kuhnau) Raduenz. Melvin was baptized as an infant on Dec. 28, 1941, by The Rev. Striepe and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on April 3, 1955, by The Rev. W.F. Mueller, both at Zion Lutheran Church in New Auburn. He received his education in Arlington and was a graduate of the Arlington High School Class of 1959.
On June 1, 1963, Melvin was united in marriage to Arlene Engelmann at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. After their marriage, the couple resided in Glencoe. Melvin and Arlene were blessed with two sons, Allen and Danny. Melvin was employed at Glencoe Manufacturing, Century 21 and Coldwell Banker Realtor, retiring in 2016. Melvin and Arlene shared 58 years of marriage.
Melvin was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe.
Melvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting tractors and going out to eat. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
When he needed assistance with his daily care, Melvin became a resident of Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe and passed away with his family by his side on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the age of 80 years. Blessed be his memory.
Melvin is survived by his wife Arlene Raduenz of Glencoe; sons, Allen (Becky) Raduenz of Glencoe, Danny (Dixie) Raduenz of Glencoe; grandchildren, Tyler (special friend Ashley Williams) Raduenz, Callie (fiancé Jacob Jewett) Raduenz, Justin (Stephanie) Raduenz and expecting great-grandchild due in July, Angela (Josh) Johnson; great-grandson Carter Johnson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Bertha Raduenz; sister and brother-in-law, Marietta and Lorenz Hafemann; parents-in-law, Gilbert and Esther Engelmann.
