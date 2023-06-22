June 18, 2023
Melvin Henry Rickert, 101, of Hutchinson, formerly of Brownton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 18, at Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Thursday, June 22, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Brian Nehring. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Congregational hymns were, "How Great Thou Art", "I Love To Tell A Story" and "Beautiful Savior". Casket bearers were, Beth Theis, Bob Seltz, Andy Seltz, Lance Matheny, Tim Plagge, Jim Schimelpfening.
Melvin Henry Rickert was born Jan. 27, 1922 in Round Grove Township, on the family farm to Robert and Hulda (Furst) Rickert. Melvin was baptized as an infant and later confirmed as a youth in the Lutheran faith at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Penn Township. He attended a one room school in Round Grove Township through the eighth grade. Melvin grew up on his parents' farm, learning the value of hard work and a deep love for farming and the land. He took over the family farm when his parents moved to town in Winthrop.
Melvin met his future wife Josephine Rose (Uecker) at a dance. They married on Sept. 10, 1941, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mountville. This marriage was blessed with six children, Patricia Rose, Lavonne, Lana, Carol, and their twin sons Dennis and Dale. They shared nearly 65 years until Josephine passed away on Jan. 17, 2011.
Melvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice fishing, dancing to old time polka music, and watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Melvin was very social and a people person by nature. He made friends everywhere he went. Melvin was a man of strong faith and enjoyed participating in many different church services. He was happy to share these experiences with his children and grandchildren.
Melvin is survived by his daughters, Lana Seltz and her husband, Jim of Waconia, Carol Dwinnell and her husband, Brett of Hutchinson; sons, Dennis Rickert and his wife, Diane of Hastings, Dale Rickert and his wife, Janis of Kansas City, Missouri; son in-law, Larry Matheny and his wife, Karen of Litchfield; sister, Margaret Lofthus of St. Augustine, Florida; sister in-law, Mary Ann Uecker, Blair, Wisconsin; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hulda Rickert; daughters, Patricia Rickert (in infancy) and Lavonne Matheny; grandson, John Thomas Rickert; father and mother in-law, Albert and Martha (Klitzke) Uecker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Violet Uecker, Arthur and Gladys Uecker, and Reynold Lofthus.
Rest in peace Melvin, you will be greatly missed.
A special thank you to the Rev. Layton Lemke, Robin Sikkila, Shelly Bratz, Becky Fales, Amanda Losing, and the entire staff at Ecumen Pines for the wonderful care of Melvin.
Memorials preferred to Ecumen Hospice: 218 N Holcombe Ave, Litchfield, MN 55355 or Ecumen Pines Hutchinson: 945 Century Ave SW, Hutchinson, MN 55350.
