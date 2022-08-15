Aug. 9, 2022
Melvin Emil Roepke, 93, of Hutchinson passed away Aug. 9 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Sunday at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paulus Pilgrim. Soloist was Ardis Dirksen. Special music "Over in the Glory Land".
He was born on June 14, 1929, in Stewart, the son of Bernhard "Ben" and Lillie (Schiroo) Roepke. Melvin was baptized as an infant on July 7, 1929, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on April 18, 1943, both at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Fernando. He received his education through the eighth grade at country school in Fernando.
On Jan. 29, 1950, Melvin was united in marriage to Adeline Hoppe at Zion Lutheran Church in Winthrop. This marriage was blessed with four children, Renae, Jeffrey, Bart, and Joy. Melvin and Adeline made their home in Hutchinson. They shared 66 years of marriage until Adeline passed away in 2016.
Melvin was employed as a machinist for Eaton Corporation in Eden Prairie. He retired in 1991. Melvin was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Melvin enjoyed fishing, hunting, going for walks, and going to the cabin up north with his family. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Melvin is survived by his children, Renae (Larry) Ashwill of Hutchinson, Jeffrey (Debra) Roepke of Hutchinson, Bart Roepke of Hutchinson, Joy Nunvar of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Tony Ashwill and Angela Stump, Andy (Nicole) Ashwill, Jacob (Katie) Roepke, Erin Hilliard, Ivy Nunvar, Lily Nunvar, Anton Nunvar; great-grandchildren, Connor Hilliard, Quinn Hilliard, Camden Ashwill, Jilliann Ashwill, Ledger Ashwill, Jackson Roepke, Grayson Roepke; many other relatives and friends.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Bernhard and Lillie Roepke; wife Adeline Roepke; brothers, Willmar, Arnold, Glen, Maynard, and Loren Roepke; great-grandson Jude Roepke.
