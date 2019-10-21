Oct. 19, 2019
Melvin R. Rothstein, 73, of St. Cloud passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home in St. Paul. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Private entombment of urn will take place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors. Family and friends may call 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, and one hour prior to service at the church Thursday. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Melvin was born Jan. 31, 1946, in St. Martin, Minnesota, to Willibald and Frances (Orbeck) Rothstein. He served honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Mel married Elizabeth Horn Aug. 29, 1970, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. He worked for Lenneman Beverage for more than 25 years. He was a member of St Michael’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.
Mel enjoyed hunting, fishing, adult coloring, trips to the casino, breakfast at Park Diner and Thursday’s at Marnanteli’s with his siblings. He specially loved all the time spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth; children, Michelle Voita of Minneapolis, Nathan (Anne) Rothstein of Cologne and Tanya (Jason) Heitzinger of Mendota Heights; grandchildren, Cooper Voita, Allison Heitzinger and Roman Heitzinger; brothers and sisters, James (Maggie), Alcuin (Diane), Roger (Joan), Joan Holthaus, Eilleen (Tom) Schoenecker, Harvey (Diane), Clarice (Tom) Holthaus, Margaret (Dale) Houg, Yvonne (Bob)Kern, Duane (Judy) and Eugene (Brenda); and many nieces and nephews.
Mel was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Jackson John Michael Voita; infant brother; brother-in-law Danny Holthaus; and nephew Matt Persons.
A special thank you to the staff of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Our Lady of Peace Hospice House in St. Paul for the wonderful care given to Mel.