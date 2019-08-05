July 30, 3019
Melvin R. Sondergaard, 89, of Stewart passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Glencoe Regional Health Services in Glencoe. Funeral service was Monday, Aug. 5, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Paulus Pilgrim. Organist was Kay Hayden. Congregational hymns were “Rock of Ages,” “Softly and Tenderly” and “Abide With Me.” Honorary casket bearer was Cody Sondergaard. Casket bearers were Jim Friedrichs, Jim Sondergaard, Lyle Kuntz, Doug Benson, Mike Loncorich and Larry Doerr.
Melvin Raymond Sondergaard was born March 25, 1930, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Peder and Jensine (Jensen) Sondergaard. Melvin was baptized as an infant in September 1931, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth March 29, 1942, at Main Street Lutheran Church, now Faith Lutheran Church, in Hutchinson. He attended school at Country School District No. 36 in Collins Township, McLeod County, through the eighth grade.
On Sept. 17, 1955, Melvin was united in marriage to Luella Redmann at Main Street Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Diane and Ronald. Melvin and Luella resided in Collins Township, McLeod County, their entire lifetime. They shared 63 years of marriage.
Melvin farmed in Collins Township, north of Stewart, for years until he retired in 1994. Melvin, Luella and Ron operated a hog operation on their property for many years. For the years that Melvin, Luella and Ron farmed, thanks to be given to God, the Father Almighty, through Jesus Christ, our Lord, with all the praise, honor and glory for his wisdom and strength for a successful farming operation. Melvin was a lifetime member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Melvin enjoyed going to the feeder pig market and then having breakfast with Ron afterwards. He also enjoyed the dice game 6-5-4 at various cafes and playing pinochle. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Melvin is survived by his wife Luella Sondergaard of Stewart; children, Diane Robinson and her husband, Sheldon, of Hutchinson and Ronald Sondergaard and his wife, Michele, of Hutchinson; grandson, Cody Sondergaard of Hutchinson; sister-in-law Mae Sondergaard of Glencoe; and many other relatives and friends.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents Peder and Jensine Sondergaard; brothers, Henry Sondergaard, Arthur Sondergaard and infant brother Henry; and sisters, Marie Otto and Bertha Kruse.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.