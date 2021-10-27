Oct. 25, 2021
Melvin William Anderson, 89, of Minnetonka, formerly of Dassel, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Cherrywood Pointe of Minnetonka. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with the Rev. Layton Lemke officiating. Interment of the urn will be at Lake Arvilla Cemetery in rural Dassel. There will be a time to gather with the family one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church Monday, Nov. 8.
Melvin Anderson, the son of Hugo and Anna Lucille (Schreiner) Anderson, was born Sept. 15, 1932, in Dassel. Melvin grew up in the Dassel area where he attended school. In 1953, Melvin was inducted into the United States Army and proudly served his country.
On Aug. 25, 1956, Melvin was united in marriage to Arlette Eimer at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Aitkin. Together they made their home in Cokato for several years before they moved to Hutchinson. In 1966, Melvin and Arlette purchased a farm in Collinwood Township where they made their home and raised their three daughters. Melvin was employed by 3M Corporation in Hutchinson from Feb. 16, 1959, until the summer of 1991 when he retired after 32 years of dedicated employment. In fall 2017, Melvin and Arlette moved to Minnetonka where he has resided since.
He loved to spend time with his family for holidays and special events. As a dedicated dad, Mel spent many hours patiently listening to recital performances. He loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with his whole heart. He enjoyed working around the farm and mowing the lawn on his John Deere lawn tractor. Melvin and Arlette enjoyed jumping into the car to drive around the countryside. Melvin and Arlette had visited South Korea, China and other countries around the world, but their favorite destination was the Bahamas with their children and families. They enjoyed many summer days and nights at Fritz’s Resort in Nisswa. Melvin was a kind, generous and gentle man who will be missed by his family and friends.
Melvin is survived by his children, Sheryl Shark of Beverly Hills, California, Shelly (Terry) Nelson of Plymouth, and Jillaine (Jeff) Savage of Edina; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Andrew) Richardson, Ashley Nelson, Brady Nelson, Zach Savage and Alex Savage; great-grandchildren, William Miller, Scarlett Richardson and Penelope Richardson; siblings, Emily Mackie of San Leandro, California, Fay Shanholtzer of Bakersfield, California, Gilbert (Jeanette) Anderson of Dassel, Howard Anderson of Fort Myers, Florida, Orville (Jane) Anderson of Dassel, Percy (Mary) Anderson of Hutchinson, Ralph (Karee) Anderson of Dassel, and Linda (Steve) Madson of Show Low, Arizona. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Arlette Anderson; his parents Hugo and Anna Lucille Anderson; and siblings, Irma Peterson, Lois Paradise, Goldie Omdahl and his twin brother Marvin Anderson.