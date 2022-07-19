July 14, 2022
Melvin H. Zummach, 89, of Hutchinson passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Cedar Mills with interment in St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist was Robin Kruse. Congregational hymns were, “Chief of Sinners Though I Be”, “I’m But A Stranger Here” and “Be Still My Soul”. Honorary casket bearers were his granddaughters, Beth Murphy and Bridget Lehn and his Godchildren Paula Christensen and Dean Schulte. Casket bearers were Derek Martin, Dawson Martin, Tim King, Nathaniel Lehn, Jim Benage, Dale Ewald. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Melvin Harvey Zummach was born on Oct. 15, 1932, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Harvey and Lydia (Schulte) Zummach. Melvin was baptized as an infant on Nov. 6, 1932 by the Rev. A.C. Krueger, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on May 19, 1946 by the Rev. A.C. Krueger, both at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cedar Mills Township. He received his education at District 55 and St John’s Lutheran school and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1950.
Melvin worked on the family farm after graduation until entering active military service in the United States Army on April 14, 1954 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He served in Toul, France with the 40th Engineering Company as a pipeline installer specialist. He received an Honorable Discharge on March 29, 1956 from Fort Sheridan, Illinois, having achieved the rank of Private First Class.
On Oct. 28, 1956, Melvin was united in marriage to Adeline Louise Luthens at St. John’s Lutheran Church. This marriage was blessed with two children, Valerie and Donna. Melvin and Adeline resided on the family farm and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 65 years of marriage.
Melvin was employed as a general foreman at 3M in Hutchinson, retiring in 1989 after 33 years. Following his retirement from 3M, Melvin was employed part-time at Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson for 20 years. He also enjoyed his time at the MN State Fair, where he was recognized for 50 years of service with the Admissions Department. He was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Melvin was also a member of the Cedar Mills Lions Club, Hutchinson VFW Post #906 and was a life member of the Hutchinson American Legion Post #96.
Melvin enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, traveling, Hutch Tiger and Minnesota Vikings football, and following his grandsons’ baseball teams. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Melvin passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson at the age of 89 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Adeline Zummach of Hutchinson; daughters, Valerie (Russel) Murphy of Hutchinson, Donna (Michael) Medhaug of Waconia; grandchildren, Beth (Murphy) King and her husband Tim of Howard Lake, Bridget (Murphy) Lehn and her husband Nathaniel of White Bear Lake, Derek and Dawson Martin of Waconia; great-grandchildren, Hunter King, Kaitlyn King, Zoey Lehn, Raya Lehn; brother, Roger (Phyllis) Zummach of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Melvin is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Lydia Zummach; sister, Donna Diane Zummach in infancy.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.