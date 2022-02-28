Feb. 14, 2022
Meredith "Mary" Mae Butler, 80, of Silver Lake, a loving, caring and adoring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to so many, left this world Feb. 14, 2022, surrounded by her family. A service will be held for Mary in the spring, her favorite time of year.
She was born to John and Nelva Hendricks Oct. 17, 1941. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, she met her loving husband James Butler. They were married Aug. 20, 1960. They moved to Silver Lake in 1972. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Bryan (Michelle) Butler of Silver Lake, Gary (Dorothy) Butler of Silver Lake, and Rick (Susan) Butler of Howard Lake.
In her spare time, she loved spending time in her many gardens and filling the house with her own fresh cut flowers. She also loved spending time in the kitchen making the perfect meal for her family, and always had a wonderful dessert for when the meal was done. Her favorite holiday was Christmas as her entire family filled their home with love and laughter.
Mary had many friends in her community of Silver Lake that will miss her dearly. She was an active member of the city, including serving on the Silver Lake Ambulance for 20 years. She also served as a council member and later assisted during the polling of elections.
Mary is survived by her wonderful husband of 61 years, Jim; her adoring sons and their wives; numerous grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister Nancy (Chris) of Waconia. Nancy will miss her older sister and the times they shared together, but knows she is in a better place. Although she will be greatly missed, the memories she helped create will last a lifetime.
She will always be loved and always in our hearts; our love will never fade. We love you mom.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nelva; sister Marsha; and her beautiful twins, John and Lynn.
Serving the family is Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake, 320-327-2417, mareshfuneralhome.com.