May 29, 2020
Merle M. Schlueter, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, May 29, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Graveside service was Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson with a drive-thru visitation from also at the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Gerhard Bode officiated. Special Music was “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Abide With Me.” Casket Bearers were Brian Gruenwalt, Andrew Mackenthun, Joseph Mitchell, Dale Schlueter, Gary Schlueter, and Owen Schlueter.
Merle Mae Schlueter was born July 7, 1939, in Glencoe. She was the daughter of William and Mabel (Lucht) Mackenthun. Merle was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at First Lutheran Church in Glencoe. She received her education at First Lutheran Evangelical Parochial School in Glencoe for eight years and then went to the Glencoe public schools where she graduated with the class of 1957.
On Sept. 22, 1984, Merle was united in marriage to Lloyd Schlueter at the First Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Merle and Lloyd shared two daughters, Sheryl and Sharon. They resided in Hutchinson, and shared 24 years of marriage until Lloyd passed away March 17, 2009.
Merle was employed as a general packer at 3M, Inc. in Hutchinson for 30 years. She retired in February of 1996.
Merle was a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson where she was on the Ladies Aid and was very willing to help when help was needed.
Merle enjoyed flower gardening and quilting. She especially enjoyed her many travels with her family and friends.
Merle passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, at the age of 80 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Merle is survived by her: daughters, Sheryl Luckemeyer and her husband Jon, of East Bethel,and Sharon Stenberg and her husband, Shane of Mankato; grandchildren, Devan Schlueter, Kortney Hamilton, Nicole Hamilton, Kelli Stenberg, and David Stenberg; great-grandchildren, Avery and Finley Mitchell; sister JoAnne Gruenwalt of Gaylord; sisters-in-law, Marion Donnelly of Venice, Florida, Louise Schlueter of Hutchinson, and Janet Mackenthun of Glencoe; nieces and nephews, Brian Gruenwald of Gaylord, Andrew Mackenthun of Glencoe, Andrea Mackenthun of Glencoe, and Alicia Mackenthun of Chaska; many other relatives and friends
Merle was preceded in death by her parents William and Mabel Mackenthun; husband Lloyd Schlueter; brother Wayne Mackenthun; brothers-in-law, Wilbert Schlueter, Donald Schlueter, Raymond Hagen, Ray Gruenwalt, and Martin Donnelly; and sisters-in-law, Ruth Hagen and Leona Schlueter.
