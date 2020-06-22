June 17, 2020
Merle Otis Sherman Olson, 94, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, June 17, at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Monday, June 22, at Riverside Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Ryan Crouse officiated. Musicians were Jodele Patchett, Matthew Scott and Tyler Scott. Special music by Merle’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren performing “Amazing Grace,” “My God and I,” “Where the Roses Never Fade” and “Goodness of God.” Honorary casket bearers were Lynn Mattson, Bethani Rittgers, Jodele Patchett, Tiffany Messerli and Laura Olson. Casket bearers were Colin Foley, Gregory Olson, Timothy Olson, Matthew Scott, Tyler Scott, Nicholas Olson, Dan Messerli and Matthew Patchett.
Merle Otis Sherman Olson was born May 6, 1926, in Thompson, Iowa. He was the son of Ole and Sylvie (Iverson) Olson. Merle received his education in Minnesota Lake and was a graduate with the Minnesota Lake High School Class of 1944. He continued his education at North Central Bible College for three years and St. Cloud State University for two years.
On Aug. 7, 1948, Merle was united in marriage to Marjorie Lorraine Bailey at the Assembly of God Church in Sauk Centre. Early in their marriage, Merle and Lorraine resided in Minneapolis. They then spent time living in Sauk Centre and Starbuck. Merle and Lorraine later made their home in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with five children, Sandra, Sharilynn, Judith, Philip and Rochelle. They were also blessed with a foster son, David Maag. Lorraine and Merle shared 70 years of marriage until the passing of Lorraine Dec. 1, 2018.
“Mr. O” taught sixth grade at Starbuck for four years and then taught sixth and fourth grade in Hutchinson for 23 years. He retired in 1990. Merle and Lorraine had many foster children and received a special honor as foster parents. Their many travels included trips to Norway, Bangladesh, Estonia, India, where he met Mother Theresa, and throughout the United States. Merle was well known for his rose garden of over 100 rose bushes, and he shared them with many friends. Merle and Lorraine were famous for giving joke gifts and were known to laugh until they cried while wrapping and watching the recipient open the “special” gift. He enjoyed camping, fishing and playing games, but most of all, Merle treasured his family and loved the Lord. Staff heard him praying to the end of his life. He was a member of Riverside Church in Hutchinson.
Blessed be his memory.
Merle is survived by his children, Sharilynn Crouse and her husband, Sheldon, of Hutchinson, Judith Olson of Alachua, Florida, Philip Olson and his wife, Linda, of Litchfield, Rochelle Scott and her husband, Kent, of Plymouth; grandchildren, Lynn Mattson, Bethani (Tim) Rittgers, Jodele (Matthew) Patchett, Tiffany (Dan) Messerli, Ryan (Jennifer) Crouse, Nicholas Olson, Colin (Erica) Foley, Sonya (Reggie) Roberts, Gregory Olson, Laura Olson, Timothy (Alexis) Olson, Matthew (Cambria) Scott and Tyler (Erika) Scott; great-grandchildren, Brianna Rittgers, Jordan Rittgers, Zachary Rittgers, Isabella Patchett, Ethan Patchett, Avery Patchett, Eden Messerli, Claire Messerli, Violet Crouse, Cordelle Thomas, Cianna Hudson, Pryce Olson, Payton Olson, Pierson Olson, Amya Carter, Lydia Foley, Benson Olson, Ezra Scott, Arbor Scott, Makenna Scott and Braxton Olson; great-great-grandchild Chozen Thomas; and many other relatives and friends.
Merle was preceded in death by his parents Ole and Sylvie Olson; wife Marjorie Lorraine Olson; daughter and son-in-law Sandra and Richard Mattson; foster son David Maag; siblings, Cecil Olson (Burnet), Ivan Olson (Arlet) and Lillian Hansen.
