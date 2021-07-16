Merlin Alfred Klabunde, 82
July 12, 2021
Merlin Alfred Klabunde, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, July 12, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Friday, July 16, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with interment in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. The Rev. Allan Reed officiated. Organist was Karen Buckentin. Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Just As I Am.” Honorary urn bearers were Merlin’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Military honors by Brownton American Legion Post 143 Honor Guard.
Merlin Alfred Klabunde was born Oct. 23, 1938, in Glencoe. He was the son of Alfred and Leila (Zieman) Klabunde. Merlin received his education in Brownton, and was a graduate of the Brownton High School Class of 1956.
Merlin entered active military service in the Army National Guard Dec. 3, 1956, at Hutchinson, and served his country for eight years. He received an honorable discharge Dec. 2, 1964, at Hutchinson, and achieved the rank of E5.
On Dec. 10, 1960, Merlin was united in marriage to Marjorie Hahn at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. This marriage was blessed with five children, Brett, Wade, Dudley, Jason and Trisha. Merlin and Marjorie resided in Brownton, and later moved to Lake Marion. Merlin and Marjorie shared 60 years of marriage.
Merlin was self-employed as a farmer as well as a mail carrier for Glencoe and Brownton. He also worked for Jacques Seed as a dealer for many years. Merlin retired in 1999. Merlin was a member of the Fernando Creamery Board, a Lifetime Member of the Brownton Rod and Gun Club, the Western Mounted Paraders Saddle Club, Brownton and Stewart American Legion, Brownton Lion’s Club, Brownton Coop Ag Center Board, and the McLeod County Sheriff’s Posse. He was also a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton.
Merlin enjoyed playing softball, traveling, playing sheepshead, watching his grandchildren’s sporting events, hosting family gatherings at the lake, as well as league bowling, which he participated in for 52 years. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Merlin is survived by his wife Marjorie Klabunde of Hutchinson; children, Brett Klabunde and his wife Vicky, of Brownton, Wade Klabunde and his wife Mary, of Brownton, Dudley Klabunde and his wife Dawn, of Hutchinson, Jason Klabunde and his wife Diana, of Brownton, and Trisha Karels and her husband Paul, of Brownton; grandchildren, Dustin Klabunde and his wife Stephanie, Marissa Klabunde, Ellen Koerner and her husband Luke, Ryan Klabunde, Jordan Klabunde and significant other Alyssa Summerfield, Karlee Karl and her husband Grant, Seth Schuette, Mason Klabunde, Callie Klabunde, and Megan Klabunde; great-grandchildren, Ciara and Sawyer Klabunde; stepgrandchildren, Hannah Vlasak and her husband Ryan, Hillary Lewandoski and her husband Dahlton, and Max Karels and his fiancé Faith Quigley; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Allen Hahn, Jean Klammer and her husband Warren, Jane Kalenberg and her husband Wayne, Gary Hahn and his wife Bonnie, and Mary Zeman and her husband Richard; step-great-grandchildren, Zoey and Lexa Vlasak, Jackson, Zeke and Colleen Lewandowski, and Charlotte Karels; many other relatives and friends.
Merlin was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Leila (Zieman) Klabunde; parents-in-law Kermit and Luella Hahn; sister-in-law June Donley; and brother-in-law George Donley.
