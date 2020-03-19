March 10, 2020
Merlin O. Overlie, 91, of Maplewood, formerly Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, at Healtheast St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood. Memorial service was Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with a spring interment in Our Saviour’s Lutheran Cemetery in Butternut. The Rev. Pastor Kevin Oster officiated. Organist was Shirlee Landskroener. Congregational Hymns were “For All the Saints,” “Abide With Me,” “I Know That My Redeemer Lives” and “Jesus Christ is Risen Today.”
Merlin Orvie Overlie was born Oct. 5, 1928, in Butternut. He was the son of Ole and Mabel (Nelson) Overlie. He was baptized as an infant at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Butternut, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Lincoln Lutheran Church in Blue Earth County. Merlin received his education in Lake Crystal and was a graduate with the Lake Crystal High School Class of 1947. He then furthered his education at Dunwoody Institute for 18 months.
Merlin entered active military service in the United States Army Jan. 15, 1951, in Minneapolis, and he served his country during the Korean War. He received an Honorable Discharge Jan. 20, 1953, at Camp Carson in Colorado, and achieved the rank of PFC (T).
On Aug. 28, 1954, Merlin was united in marriage to Arlene Polzin at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn. This marriage was blessed with three daughters, Merlene, Sharon, and Denise. Merlin and Arlene resided in Lake Crystal and Brooklyn Center. They later moved to Hutchinson, in 1962. They shared 59 years of marriage until the passing of Arlene Feb. 5, 2014. After Arlene’s passing, Merlin lived in the Greencastle Condominiums in Hutchinson. He then moved to the Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson until moving to the Ecumen Lakeview Commons in Maplewood.
Merlin was employed as a Maintenance Electrician at 3M until his retirement in 1993. He was a lifelong member of the VFW Post 7266 in New Auburn, and a life member at the American Legion Post 96 in Hutchinson. Merlin was also a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Merlin enjoyed working on old radios, square dancing, and playing cards. Merlin also enjoyed traveling with his family and one of his most memorable trips was to Europe. He cherished the time spent with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.
Merlin passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Healtheast St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood, at the age of 91 years. Blessed be his memory.
Merlin is survived by his daughters, Merlene Lieder and her husban, Paul, of Mahtomedi, Denise Burfiend and her husband Lawrence, of St. Paul, Sharon Hahn and her husband Martin, of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Reverend Daniel Burfiend and his wife Roseli, Matthew Lieder and his wife Caroline, Joshua Lieder and his wife Sarah, and Maria Grabner and her husband Josh; great-grandchildren, Theodore, Samuel, Peter, Cory, Lydia, William, Aspen, and Benjamin; brother Donald Overlie and his wife Barb, of Lake Crystal;
sister Marian Knudtson of St. Louis, Missouri; and many other relatives and friends
Merlin was preceded in death by his parents Ole and Mabel Overlie; wife Arlene Overlie; sister Elaine Rode and her husband Arthur; brothe, Arlyn Overlie in infancy; and brother-in-law Obed Knudtson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.