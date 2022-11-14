Nov. 10, 2022
Merrill Luther Johnson, 89, husband of Donna Johnson, passed away Thursday at Hutchinson Health. Funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Brian Nehring. Organist is Bev Wangerin. Soloist Brian Nehring; “The Lord’s Prayer.” Congregational hymns are, “Amazing Grace,” “Children of the Heavenly Father” and “How Great Thou Art.” Casket bearers are Katie Reddington, Grant Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Evan Johnson.
He was born Jan. 10, 1933, in Cosmos, the son of Carl Theodore and Anna L. Johnson. Merrill was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church Cosmos. He attended District 81 country school and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1951. He entered the U.S. Army on March 18, 1953, serving his country in Korea, and attained the rank of sergeant and before being discharged March 18, 1955.
On April 17, 1954, Merrill and Donna (McKenzie) were married at the United Methodist Church in Litchfield. The marriage was blessed with three sons, Michael, Mark and Bruce. Merrill and Donna lived in Hutchinson, throughout their 68 years of marriage.
Merrill worked at Sears as a service manager, the local John Deere Dealer, and in 1959 began his 34-year career with 3M, from which he retired as a supervisor on Feb. 1, 1993. Merrill and Donna owned and operated Johnson Jefferson Apartments for 25 years.
Merrill loved his church and was proud to be a charter member of Christ the King Lutheran Church while serving twice on the church council.
He valued spending time with his family, grandchildren, and friends at their Lake Minnie Belle cabin. He enjoyed traveling to many places across the United States and Europe. Some of his favorite places included Scotland, Germany, Italy, and England. He was happy restoring and driving his 1937 Pontiac, collecting antique Fiestaware and being on the lake. He enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events.
Merrill had a skill for repair and took pride in completing a difficult task.
Merrill was a member of the Kiwanis Club, American Legion Club, Elks Lodge, Drift Riders Snowmobile Club, Saturday Night Cruisers Car Club and Lake Minnie Belle Homeowners Association.
Blessed be his memory.
He is survived by sons, Michael (Lisa), Mark (Bonnie), Bruce (Stephanie); grandchildren, Katie (Tyler) Reddington, Grant (Allison) and Hannah Johnson; Andrew and Evan Johnson; great grandchild Natalie Johnson; many relatives and friends
He was preceded in death by wife, Donna; parents, Carl Theodore and Anna L. Johnson; siblings, Geneva Koch, Orville, Naldo and Roger Johnson.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the committal service.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.