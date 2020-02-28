Feb. 21, 2020
Michael A. Paulson, 58, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, Feb. 21, at Hutchinson Health after a three-month battle from cancer. Memorial service was Friday, Feb. 28 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Kevin Oster officiated. Organist was Shirley Landskroener.
Congregational Hymns were “By Grace I’m Saved,” “When To Our World The Savior Came,” and “My Hope Is Built On Nothing Less.” Honorary urn bearers: were Mike’s grandchildren Mackenzie, Chloe, Ava, Sterling, and Thomas.
Michael “Mike” Alan Paulson was born Aug. 23, 1961, in Litchfield and grew up in Dassel. He was the youngest of four sons born to Wayne and Gladys Paulson. He was baptized and confirmed at the Dassel Covenant Church. Mike graduated from Dassel Cokato High School in 1979.
On Aug. 18, 1984, Mike was united in marriage to Tammy Becker at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. This marriage was proudly blessed with two sons, Nigel and Dustin and one daughter Shania. They have also been blessed with five grandchildren, Mackenzie, Chloe, Ava, Sterling, and Thomas, who have been a great blessing of fun and love. Mike and Tammy resided in Hutchinson and shared 35 years of marriage.
Mike took auto mechanics training at Hutchinson Area Vocational Technical Institute. He owned his own shop for a while and then worked for Crow River Auto and Truck Repair and the WD Cooling Clinic for many years. Mike returned to Ridgewater College in Hutchinson and graduated from the Welding program. He then worked at Warrior Manufacturing in Hutchinson.
Mike was an active Boy Scout as a young man earning the Boy Scout Eagle Scout award. When his sons were old enough to join Boy Scouts, he returned as a Boy Scout Leader for many years in Hutchinson. He accompanied groups on adventures to many area scout camps. But his favorites were their trips to the Florida National High Adventure in Islamorada, Florida. As his daughter advanced in dance, he had a great time dancing with her for the Father-Daughter dances.
Mike was an avid camper. The Grandpa Campout each spring brought out Mike’s dad, the four brothers, his children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews. It continues now 30 years later, adding the great nieces and nephews. He enjoyed cooking and making huge holiday meals, created some great recipes, and knew how to best shop the ads and sales at the grocery store. Mike will always be remembered for his big smile and sense of humor.
Mike passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, at Hutchinson Health Hospital after a three-month battle from Cancer, at the age of 58 years. Blessed be his memory.
Mike is survived by his wife Tammy Paulson of Hutchinson; children, Nigel Paulson and his wife Michelle of Hutchinson, Dustin Paulson and his wife Jessica of Cannon Falls, Shania Paulson and her boyfriend Tony Stark of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Chloe, Ava, Sterling and Thomas Paulson; brothers, Tim Paulson and his wife Candace of Dassel, Mark Paulson and his wife Danette of St. Paul; nieces and nephews, Kimberly, Mitchell, Annalisa, Conrad, and Emelia; great-nieces and nephew; a large number of loved uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends
Mike is preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Gladys Paulson; brother Steve Paulson; maternal grandparents Harry and Esther Johnson; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Florence Paulson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.