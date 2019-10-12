July 22, 2019
Michael James Betker, 67, passed away July 22 at his home in Houston, Texas. His life was celebrated Saturday, Oct. 12, at Minnewashta Church in Shorewood. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Michael was born March 25, 1952, in Hutchinson, Minnesota, son of James and Donna (Schott) Betker.
He married Maureen (O’Leary) Stromer Oct. 6, 1990, at Minnewashta Church.
Michael spent most of his working life in sales, a career that took him from Houston, Texas, to California and to Illinois. He went back to school and started a second career in information technology, eventually moving back to Houston.
He was a collector all his life and had one of the largest Superman collections in the country.
He was predeceased by his father James M. Betker; and grandparents, Harry and Margaret (Larson) Beker and Alvin and Frieda (Beck) Schott.
He is survived by his loving family; wife Maureen; mother Donna; sisters, Lynnette (Gary) Schear of Lakewood, Colorado, Brenda (Randy) Begger of Aurora, Colorado, Kathleen (Tom) Muckey of Bella Vista, Arkansas and Diane Betker of Coon Rapids, Iowa; brother David of Chanhassen; nephews, Lars Schear, Eric (Ena) Rasmussen, Scott (Melanie) Rasmussen, Nils (Alyssa) Schear, Chris Begger and John (Emily) Schear; niece Jamie Pierson; and their families.