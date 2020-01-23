Jan. 21, 2020
Michael Bradley, 74, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, at his home in Hutchinson. Celebration of life will be at 12 p.m. (noon) Feb. 1, at Jackson Golf Club in Jackson, Minnesota. Visitation will be at 11 a.m., one hour prior, at Jackson Golf Club in Jackson. The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the golf club immediately following the service. Officiating will be the Rev. Penny (Temple) Johnson. Honorary urn bearers will be Jerome “Brad” Bradley, Vic Bradley, Christopher Love, Kyle Love, Craig Fransen, Steve Poynter, Jim “Percy” Kocak and Keith Larson
Michael Craig Bradley was born Aug. 4, 1945, in Jackson, Minnesota. He was the son of James and Myrtle (Dunlavey) Bradley. Michael was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson. He received his education in Jackson and was a graduate of the Jackson High School Class of 1963. Michael attended both Iowa State University and University of Iowa, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in liberal arts.
On Oct. 8, 2011, Michael was united in marriage to Debra “Deb” Thomas at United Church of Christ in Hutchinson. Michael and Debra resided in Hutchinson and enjoyed kayaking, antiquing and traveling together. They shared eight years of marriage.
Michael was first employed at his family’s Hiway Café, then Strubbe Construction, Xerox Corporation, 3M, Becton/Dickinson, and was a member of the Operating Engineers Union Local 49. Michael also volunteered around Minneapolis delivering meals.
Michael enjoyed gardening which he learned from his Grandma Ella and carried that love on with Deb. He also enjoyed running, skiing, scuba diving, playing softball and watching sports. Michael loved attending and supporting sporting events of children of family and friends. Michael lived a full life and cherished every day. He proudly looked after his grandma, mom and sisters. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, nephews and friends. He enjoyed a very special relationship with is cousin Brad, who was like a brother to him. He was blessed with loving families in Des Moines, Iowa and Jackson.
Blessed be his memory.
Michael is survived by his wife Debra Bradley of Hutchinson; special cousin, who was like a brother, Jerome “Brad” Bradley and his wife, Shirley, of Des Moines, Iowa; siblings, Lari Jo Hansen of Algona, Iowa, Valarie (Hansen) Love of Jackson, Debra (Hansen) and her husband Patrick Connors of Jackson, Vic Bradley of Johnston, Iowa, Gibson Bradley of Des Moines, Iowa and Rita (Bradley) Stone of Des Moines, Iowa; nephews, Christopher Love and his wife, Paige, of Minneapolis and Kyle Love of Jackson; and many other relatives and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents James Bradley and Myrtle Hansen; grandparents Clarence and Ella Dunlavey; grandma Bertha Bradley; grandpa James Bradley; Stepgrandpa Doug Walford; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.