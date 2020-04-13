April 8, 2020
Michael E. Maiers, 73, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, April 8, at his home in Hutchinson. A private family graveside service will be at St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson, and a celebration of Michael’s life will be at a later date. The Rev. Paul Wolf is officiating. Special music is “On Eagle’s Wings.”
Michael Edward Maiers was born Aug. 3, 1946, in Glencoe. He was the son of Joe and Rita (Forcier) Maiers. Michael was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. He received his education in Stewart and was a graduate of the Stewart High School Class of 1964.
On Aug. 28, 1956, Michael was united in marriage to Linda Dwyer at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. This marriage was blessed with five children, Christopher, Pamela, Patricia, Michelle and Michael. Michael and Linda resided in Stewart and Riceville, Iowa, before moving to Hutchinson in 1981. They shared 41 years of marriage until Linda passed away Oct. 14, 2006.
Michael was employed at Larway Roofing in Hutchinson as an estimator. He retired in 2009.
Michael was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4797, the Hassan Valley Lodge 109, and the VFW Post 906 in Hutchinson.
Playing Bingo and fishing were Michael’s greatest joys. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Michael is survived by his children, Christopher Maiers and his wife, Shayne, of St. Ansgar, Iowa; Pamela Maiers of Houston, Texas; Patricia Maiers and her significant other, Dennis, of Montgomery; Michelle Maiers and her significant other, Jared, of Howard Lake; Michael Maiers Jr. and his wife, Jennie, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Cody, Alex, Joseph, John, Alexa, Marissa, Amaya, Taylor, Ashley, Carter and Reiley; siblings, Rose Norman of Arizona, Tim Maiers of Oregon, Greg Maiers and his wife, Carol, of Minnesota, Larry Maiers and his wife, Carol, of Minnesota, Jerry and Deb Maiers of Florida, and Chuck Maiers of Minnesota; and many other relatives and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Rita Maiers; wife Linda Maiers; and brother Joe Maiers.
