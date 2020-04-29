April 27, 2020
Michael E. Evans, 69, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, April 27, at his home in Hutchinson.
Michael Eugene Evans was born Sept. 28, 1950, in Pomeroy, Ohio. He was the son of Charles and Daisy (Johnson) Evans. Michael was baptized as an adult in the spring of 1984, at St. John’s Episcopal Church. He received his education in Grove City, Ohio, and was a graduate with the Grove City High School Class of 1968.
Michael entered active military duty in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War.
On April 27, 1974, Michael was united in marriage to Mary Beck in Grove City, Ohio. This marriage was blessed with two children, Trevor and Jillian. Michael and Mary resided in Hutchinson, Minnesota. They shared 46 years of marriage.
Michael was employed as a pipe fitter in the fire protection industry and in his later years at the VFW in Hutchinson. For many years he also assisted and was employed as a coach in wrestling, football and baseball for Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Middle School.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Liam, golfing, and working at the VFW.
Blessed be his memory.
Michael is survived by his wife Mary Evans of Hutchinson; children, Trevor Evans and his wife Krystal of Hutchinson, and Jillian Evans of Washington, D.C; siblings, Steve Evans and his wife Diane of Grove City, Ohio, and Kay Johnson of Grove City, Ohio; mother and stepfather Daisy Madeline Evans and her husband Jug; and many other relatives and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Charles Evans.
