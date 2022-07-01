Michael Allan Fuchs, 37, of Hutchinson passed away June 22 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson.
Memorial service was June 30 at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Pastor Gerhard Bode and Pastor Joseph Asher officiated the service. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Soloist Lori Goodwater sang "No More Night". Congregational hymns were "On Eagle's Wings" "I Was There To Hear Your Borning Cry". Urn Bearer was Matthew Fuchs.
He was born March 21, 1985, in Hutchinson. He was baptized April 7, 1985, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills, and was confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Mic graduated from Hutchinson High School in 2004. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting in 2014 from Mankato State University. Later, he relocated to Seattle, Washington, where he briefly worked different jobs before settling in with a position at Fred Meyer for several years. He reunited with his brother in 2016 and they lived together in Boise, Idaho. In 2018, he relocated to Shenzhen, China, where he worked as an English teacher for two years. In 2020, he returned to Boise where he was later diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The following year, he moved back to Hutchinson with his parents.
In the past decade, Mic became well-traveled. He volunteered throughout South Africa and New Zealand. He developed an appetite for adventure such as skydiving, bungee jumping, glacier hiking, horseback riding, caving, and ziplining. He traveled with his brother across the United States, Canada, Denmark and Sweden. While living overseas, he also spent a considerable amount of time exploring the Philippines. There is no doubt that he lived his life to the fullest.
Mic had a lot of interests beyond traveling, including having a strong passion for a whole food plant-based diet, especially in his last several months. He was enthusiastic about studying languages and could speak and read Chinese, Korean, German and Spanish. He was so passionate, he continued to study it until his final days. He loved movies and enjoyed video games, music, reading, animals and fitness.
Mic left a legacy of always going after what he wanted in life no matter what challenges were in front of him, including his battle against cancer. More than a brother, son and friend, he was a role model and made a lasting impact on the lives of many.
He is survived by his parents, Shirley and Allan Fuchs; his identical twin brother, Matthew Fuchs; and sister Jackie Fuchs. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elizabeth and Clinton Treichler and Alice and Elmer Fuchs; uncles Butch and Glen Treichler; and aunt Barbara Fuchs. Blessed be his memory.
