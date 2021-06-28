June 19, 2021
Michael Harley Redlin, 74, of Maricopa, Arizona, passed away in the comfort of his home June 19, surrounded by family and friends. Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, July 10, at South Shore Community Center102 Main St., South Shore, South Dakota.
Mike was born in Watertown, South Dakota Nov. 16, 1946, to Betty and Lawrence Redlin. He served as a Chef in the Army throughout the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.
Mike and Karen (Kielty) were united in marriage Nov. 19, 1983 in Litchfield. Two daughters were born from this marriage, Angela and Katelyn. Mike’s work history included, Baker at Old Home Bakery, Manager at an A&W, Semi-driver for Litchfield Shipping, Painter and Parts Personnel at Towmaster and finally retiring from Faribault Foods as a Forklift Operator. He spent his free time swinging clubs at nearby golf courses or setting up camp at the local campgrounds. Retirement led to Mike and Karen moving to a small, slower-paced environment in South Shore, South Dakota. Here he spent his time proudly serving on the Honor Guard of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1054 out of Watertown, South Dakota and assisting with his brother’s campground. One year later they moved to Maricopa, Arizona where he enjoyed woodworking, playing card games and spending time with grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his wife Karen of Maricopa, Arizona; daughters: Angela (Ryan) Penaz of Buffalo, Katelyn (Scott) Eshleman of Maricopa, Arizona; grandchildren, Taylor Penaz, Joshua Stencel and Lily Penaz of Buffalo, Brooklynn and Michael Eshleman of Maricopa, Arizona; brothers, Jerry (Diane) Redlin of South Shore, South Dakota, Jim (Vic) Redlin of Brandon, South Dakota; brothers-in-law, Rick (Kay) Kielty of Watkins, Dennis (Rachel) Kielty of Eden Valley, Michael (Missy) Kielty of Watkins; sister-in-law, Sue Redlin Hines of Huron, South Dakota, Linda Redlin of Hinckley; mother-in-law Marna Kielty of Litchfield; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Redlin-Lauseng; father Lawrence Redlin; step-father Howard Lauseng; brothers, Lee Redlin, Tom Redlin, Gary Redlin; and father-in-law Jerry Kielty.