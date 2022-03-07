Feb. 27, 2022
Michael A. "Mike" "Beaker" Kenney, 57, of Buffalo Lake, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Glencoe Regional Health Services in Glencoe. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 7, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. A Prayer Service will be at 5 p.m. Monday, March 7, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. The service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/StAnastasiaHutchinson. Clergy officiating is The Rev. Paul Wolf. Pianist is Cindy Maiers. Musical selections, "Here I Am, Lord", "Shepherd Me, O Lord", "Were You There", "Save Your People", "I Can Only Imagine", "Song Of Farewell" and "Lead Me, Lord". Song leaders are Bobbi Ludewig, Patti Cogley, and the St. Boniface Church Choir. Casket bearers are David Kientz, Daniel Karl, Lester Flom, Jason Otto, Aaron Johnson, David Nybakke, Amber Carey, Ariana (Brandy) Malone.
Michael Adam Kenney was born on Oct. 19, 1964, in Hutchinson. He was the son of J. Ira and Helen (Seifert) Kenney. Michael was baptized as an infant on Oct. 19, 1964, at the Hutchinson Hospital and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Michael was raised in Lakeside, Boon Lake Township, Hector, and Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School class of 1983.
Mike was united in marriage to Sherry Musel on Oct. 28, 1989, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Mike and Sherry made their home in Hutchinson, Hector, and most recently, Buffalo Lake. Their marriage was blessed with seven children, Samantha, Stephanie, Mark, Miles, Max, Sophia, and Mackoy.
Mike attended St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. Mike knew many people and loved to socialize. Mike worked at Hillside Chemicals in Buffalo Lake for 12 years, during that time, Mike met many local farmers. Mike worked the city job for almost 20 years. Since Mike had a hard time sitting still, he also worked for Dan and Dave Karl in the spring and fall in the fields. Mike loved to farm, so much so that when he got the chance, he changed careers and worked for Fitzgerald Farms in Glencoe. He loved attending the local demo derbies, car shows, and was a member of the Volkswagen Club. Mike enjoyed bowling with friends. He was a man of many talents. Mike truly cherished the time he spent with family and friends.
Mike passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the age of 57 years. Blessed be his memory.
Mike is survived by his wife Sherry Kenney of Buffalo Lake; children, Samantha (Andy) Hanson of Brownton, Stephanie Kenney of Buffalo Lake, Mark (special friend Haley Johnson) Kenney and of Burnsville, Miles Kenney of Buffalo Lake, Max Kenney of Buffalo Lake, Sophia Kenney of Buffalo Lake, Mackoy Kenney of Buffalo Lake; grandchildren, Damien Hallahan, Ella Hanson, Lucy Hanson, Michael Hanson; siblings, Thomas (Jamie) Kenney of Hutchinson, Janice (Richard) Nybakke of Hutchinson, Marjory (Roger) Tews of Hutchinson, Mary Anne (Duane) Arndt of Hutchinson, Layne (Robyn) Kenney of Hutchinson, Wanda (Kevin) Johnson of New London, Charlene (Mark) Hovorka of Bloomer, Wisconsin, James (Kerry Ann) Kenney of Rice Lake, Wisconsin; sister-in-law Cheryl Heft of Fort Worth, Texas; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, J. Ira and Helen Kenney; sister Colleen Otto and her husband, Robert; brother-in-law Gerald Malone; niece Autumn Carey.
