Michael A. Oldenburg, 74, of Sartell, formerly Litchfield, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Country Manor in Sartell. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at a later date in Ripley Cemetery.
Michael Allen Oldenburg, son of Ernest and Arlene (Hetle) Oldenburg, was born Oct. 8, 1944, in Litchfield. He grew up in rural Litchfield and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1964. After high school, he worked for a few years in St. Cloud. He then began driving truck for First District until they stopped hauling and he then worked in maintenance for a total of 40 years.
On June 19, 1971, he was united in marriage to Jeanette Hill in Church of St. Philip. They were members of St. Philip until moving to assisted living in Sartell. He enjoyed traveling, gambling, history and was an avid Twins and Vikings fan. He also enjoyed old western movies and watching old comedy (think Abbott and Costello or Laurel and Hardy) shows while lounging in his recliner. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mike’s true joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mike loved to laugh and before he got sick, eat; especially chocolate and strawberry milkshakes.
He is survived by his wife Jean Oldenburg of Sartell; daughters, Heidi (Bryan) Peterson of Grove City and Sheila Oldenburg of Sartell; grandchildren, Kayla Henderson, Deven Oldenburg (girlfriend McKell Sprenger), Daniel Henderson, Tristan Peterson, Nellie Laidlaw and Eben Laidlaw; great-grandchildren, Deklyn and Zeanna Schultz; sister Sharon Smith of Hutchinson; brothers and sisters-in-law, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter Kelly.
