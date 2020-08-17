April 16, 2020
Michael Kenneth Paul, 70, of Darwin, husband of Lois Paul, passed away April 16 at his home in Darwin. Private family graveside service with Military Honors will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Gathering of family and friends will be 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Litchfield Eagles Club in Litchfield. The Rev. Ralph Erickson will officiate.
Michael Kenneth Paul was born Aug. 24, 1949, in Litchfield. He was the son of Kenneth and Anna (Bergeron) Paul. Michael was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin. He received his education in Litchfield, and was a graduate of Litchfield High School, class of 1967. Michael furthered his education for one year at Willmar Area Technical College.
Michael entered active military service in the United States Army Oct. 4, 1968, in Minneapolis, and served his country during the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge May 7, 1971, at the U.S. Personnel Center in Oakland, California, and achieved the rank of sergeant.
Michael was united in marriage to Lois Ann Lange on March 22, 1997, at Lamson Evangelical Free Church in Dassel. Together they shared three children, Coral, Russell, and Chelsey. Michael and Lois resided in Darwin and they shared 23 years of marriage together.
Michael was employed as an over-the-road truck driver for Hicks Trucking in Litchfield. He then worked for local construction companies as a gravel truck driver. Over the last 10 years, Michael decided to purchase his own truck and continued as an over-the-road truck driver until he retired in March.
Hunting was Michael’s passion. He did a majority of his hunting in Minnesota where he grew up and then moved to Montana where he continued to hunt. He also enjoyed hunting moose in Canada. Michael also had a passion for horses. He both trained and rode the horses. Michael enjoyed riding his motorcycle, being with friends, and he loved to tease everyone! He especially cherished the time spent with his family.
Blessed be his memory.
Michael is survived by his wife Lois Paul of Darwin; children, Coral Grambart and her husband Aaron, of Otsego, Russell Paul and his wife Catherine, of Temple, Texas, Chelsey Koopman of Alexandria; grandchildren, Gavin Grambart, Boedin Grambart, Alicia Paul, Alexa Paul, Angel Paul, and Jasmine Steed; great-grandson Julian Diaz; siblings, Carol Morrison and her husband Jim, of Isanti, Pat Hartwig and her husband Bruce, of Hutchinson, Greg Paul and his wife Christine, of Darwin, Gerald Paul of Hutchinson, Rick Paul and his wife Ashley, of Hutchinson; sister-in-law Joan Steinhaus and her husband Tim, of Waterville; brother-in-law Kermit Lange and his wife Crystel, of Alberta, and Kendon Lange and his wife, Rhonda, of Morris; 16 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, and other relatives and friends
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Anna Paul; great-grandson Max Diaz; sister Marie Pearce; great-nephew Joseph James Collyard; and father and mother-in-law, Wesley and Ione Lange.
Arrangements by Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.