July 26, 2021
Michael Paul Wanous, 65, of Winfield, Illinois, formerly of Excelsior, passed away Monday, July 26, at his home in Winfield, Illinois. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, August 2, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake, with internment in Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery in Silver Lake. Gathering of family and friends was Sunday, August 1, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel with a prayer service. The Rev. Aaron Johanneck officiated. Organist was Alice Nowak. Soloist was Evelyn Penas. Intercessory papers by Kristina "Kay" Avila, Kimberly Wanous, Keeley Reed. Casket bearers were Steve Wanous, Leandro Avila, Duane Wanous, Jeff Charzuk, Kelson Reed, Tom Bebo. Military Honors by Silver Lake Legion Honor Guard Post 141. Music selections were "Here I am Lord,” "Amazing Grace," "One Bread, One Body," "Song of Farewell" and "Be Not Afraid."
Michael Paul Wanous, 65, of Winfield, Illinois, formerly of Excelsior, passed away July 26, at his home surrounded by his children and partner after a brave fight with cancer.
Michael was born in Hutchinson, and was raised in Excelsior. Michael worked hard on his family farm, and built a loyal customer base for his "'Mike's Market" farm stand selling fruits & vegetables. He attended Minnetonka High School and graduated in 1974. A big milestone for Michael was buying his 1966 Chevrolet Corvair, which he loved to drive people around in and kept in his garage in Winfield through his life. Michael also loved his Yamaha 350 and felt he was "hell on wheels" on that motorcycle.
Michael joined the US Army through the ROTC program at University of Minnesota, and after graduating with a B.S. degree in food technology in 1978, he went on to serve proudly as a decorated Army officer. He was stationed in Germany and traveled throughout Europe, collecting many souvenirs and memories. Michael returned to the United States to complete his PhD in food technology at Iowa State, as well as an MBA through the Illinois Institute of Technology. He married former wife Suzanne Christianson (née Fryer) and they had three children together, raising them in Winfield, Illinois.
In his next stage in life, he found love and joy with his partner, Jill, and together they shared a lot of laughs, affection, and silliness. They loved to spend evenings cooking out together, riding in their convertible, and watching shows about cars. Before his death, Michael fulfilled his bucket list goal of owning a big screen TV.
Michael had a love of classic cars and enjoyed going to car shows, and both loved and hated working on his multiple Subaru's. His convertible brought him immense joy, and the ability to drive around with the "wind in our hair." He had the ability to fix just about everything, doing it "his way" and often with the help of PVC pipe. His spirituality was very important to him and remained a source of strength for him throughout his life.
Michael fought cancer the way he lived: with immense energy, determination, and aggressive optimism. He will be remembered for his gregarious presence and his love, dedication, and pride for his family.
He is survived by partner Jill Robin Reed; his children, Kristina "Kay" Nicole Avila (Leandro), Kimberly Renee Wanous, and Steven Michael Wanous (Marzi); his granddaughter Juniper Ann Wanous; and future grandson Grant Michael Wanous; his mother,Betty LaDonna Wanous; sister Lavonne Marie Kucera (Jim); and brother Duane Leslie Wanous (Jennifer).
He was preceded in death by father Merlyn Henry Wanous.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.