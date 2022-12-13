Dec. 8, 2022
Michael Dale Schmidt, 74, died Thursday, Dec. 8, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial services will be held at an undisclosed location in the spring of 2023 for family and friends.
Mike was born at the Glencoe Municipal Hospital Nov. 28, 1948 to his parents, Helen and Vernon "Pit" Schmidt. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in his hometown of Brownton, where he also graduated from Brownton High School in 1966.
After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was Honorably Discharged. Upon completion of military service he began work at Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing where he retired after 35 years, living all those years at his home in Hutchinson.
Mike remained a bachelor all of his life which gave him ample time for his two favorite hobbies; hunting and fishing and enjoying the outdoors and providing a place for birds to come to his many feeders.
He is survived by two younger siblings; Kathleen (Schmidt) Redmann of Brownton and Patrick Schmidt of Cold Spring; numerous nieces and nephews, Pat Schultz and wife Kara, Daniel Schultz and wife Mary, Ryan Redmann and wife Leanne, Kristie Redmann, Andy Redmann, Eric Schmidt and Chelsea Schmidt Gerads.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister Pamela Schultz of Hector; and two nephews.