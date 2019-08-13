Aug. 4, 2019
Michael A. Walz, 78, of Brownton passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, at his home in Brownton. Gathering of family and friends was Monday, August 12, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Michael Anthony Walz was born July 29, 1941, in St. Joseph. He was the son of Francis and Marcella (Theisen) Walz. Michael was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth in the Catholic faith. He received his initial education in St. Joseph. He furthered his education by receiving some college credits during his military career.
Michael entered active military service in the United States Army Feb. 10, 1960. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a tracked vehicle mechanic and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one silver and three bronze campaign stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and National Defense Service Medal. After 14 years in the regular Army, Staff Sergeant Walz was honorably discharged May 7, 1974, at Fort Riley Kansas. In April 1981, Michael enlisted in the Kansas Army National Guard and served another 15 1/2 years during the Persian Gulf War era before finally retiring Oct. 12, 1995, at the rank of Sergeant First Class, having been awarded three more Good Conduct Medals, Army Achievement Medal, and numerous reserve component awards including the Armed Forces Reserve Medal. Michael’s service to the nation spanned a total of nearly 30 years.
On May 19, 1971, Michael was united in marriage to Mary Jane I. Walz at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City, Kansas. This marriage was blessed with two children, Greggory and Marcie. They resided in Kansas for 24 years and then made their home in Brownton, Minnesota. Michael and Mary Jane shared 48 years of marriage.
Michael was a longtime farmer and was also a skilled mechanic and builder. Michael was a member of VFW Post 7266 in New Auburn, Brownton American Legion Post 143, Fraternal Order of Eagles, DAV No. 37 in Hutchinson and Brownton Rod and Gun Club.
Michael enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed farming, mowing lawn, and picking rock in the fields. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends. He had a talent for building and was currently building a cabin for his family.
Blessed be his memory.
Michael is survived by his spouse Mary Jane I. Walz of Brownton; children, Marcie Dedic and her husband, George, of St. Cloud and Greggory Walz and his wife, Kathleen, of Abilene, Kansas; grandchildren, Jessica Walz and Nicole Walz; siblings, Roman Walz and his wife, Rose, of North Carolina, Anthony Walz of Redwood Falls, Lawrence Walz and his wife, Carol, of Hutchinson, Dennis Walz of Brooten, Melvin Walz and his wife, Shirley, of St. Cloud, Kevin Walz and his wife, Marty, of Clearwater, Andy Walz and his wife, Jean, of Georgia, Dolores Brown of Montrose, Thomas Walz and his wife, Kathy, of St. Cloud and Nicholas Walz of North Carolina; and many other relatives and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Marcella Walz; and sister Rose-mary Lang.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.