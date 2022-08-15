Aug. 12, 2022
Michael Lee Wolford, 39, of Litchfield, passed away accidentally on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. The Rev. John Hayes will be the celebrant. A visitation will be AT THE CHURCH on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 one hour prior to Mass.
Michael was born in Winsted on June 18, 1983, the son of Brian L. and Catherine A. (Fasching) Wolford. Michael graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 2002. He later graduated from Ridgewater-Willmar in Agricultural Sales. His love of agriculture started when he worked at his grandparent’s farm owned by Ed and Irene Fasching.
Michael presently was employed at Dooley’s Petroleum and formerly had worked at John Deere.
He had a strong mechanical aptitude. Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and camping. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his children!
Survived by his children, Cassidy, Abigail, Mason, and Olivia; his parents, Brian and Cathy Wolford; brothers, Neil (Tara) Wolford, David Wolford, and Jeremy (Mary Kent) Wolford; nieces, Ashley, Chloe, Adley, Evelyn and Madelyn; many aunts, uncles and cousins further survive.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Nadine and Clarence Wolford, Irene and Ed Fasching.
Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted served the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.thechilsonfuneralhome.com