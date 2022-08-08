Aug. 4, 2022
Michele Irene Sackett, 77, of Grove City died Thursday at her home in rural Grove City. A private family service will be at a later date. Interment will be at First Lutheran Cemetery in Grove City. A Celebration of Life for her and her late husband, David, will be held at a later date as well.
The daughter of Chester and Blanche (Joramo) Carlson, she was born Aug. 26, 1944, in Litchfield. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Grove City. Michele attended the Grove City school and graduated from Grove City High School in 1962. Michele was united in marriage to David Sackett on Feb. 16, 1963. Together they made their home northeast of Grove City where she raised their two children, Bob and Paul. She was a hardworking homemaker and mother. In her retirement, to keep busy and help, Michele worked as a cook at Gloria Die/Bethany home in Litchfield and at the Manannah Tavern.
Michele had a gift for caring for other people. She loved taking care of others, especially her late husband David, and her brother James. She never complained about anything. Michele was a wonderful baker and cook. Hunting opener at the farm was a “national holiday” and celebration with the family and friends. She made the best potato salad and pickle relish. Michele enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s events. From sitting in a chilly arena watching Isaak and Lukas play hockey or at their band concerts, to watching Karlyn as junior royalty.
Michele is survived by her children, Robert (Sabrina) Sackett of Grove City, and Paul (Melissa) Sackett of Watkins; brother James Carlson of Grove City; and grandchildren Isaak and Lucas of Watkins and Karlyn of Grove City.
Michele was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, David; and her parents, Chester and Blanche Carlson.
