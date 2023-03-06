Feb. 11, 2023
Michele Swart, 55, died Saturday, Feb. 11, at her home in Apache Junction, Arizona, from a rare type of stomach lining cancer.
Michele was born Oct. 5, 1967, in Litchfield to Bob and Nancy Hendrickson. She grew up in Kingston along with many lifelong friends. Horses, dogs, and kittens were a special part of her life. She spent weekends camping with her parents and sister: boating, snowmobiling, and exploring Minnesota’s lakes and parks. Michele was baptized and confirmed at the Kingston Apostolic Lutheran Church. She graduated from Litchfield High School, attending Willmar Community College during her senior year. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Wisconsin Stout in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in retail merchandising and management. She had various careers until becoming a full-time mom in 2003.
Michele was a spiritual person who shared her gifts of healing and caring with family and friends. Nature was her temple, and gardening and landscaping were her special skills. She loved traveling with her children and husband. Florida was a favorite destination where she enjoyed swimming with manatees and dolphins. She enjoyed kayaking and paddle-boarding. On Feb. 8, 2002, Michele married Mark Swart in Key Largo, Florida. They farmed at their Iowa River farm until Mark’s death in 2012. She and her children moved to Arizona in 2016. She loved her family, and enjoyed her children’s passions and skills.
Michele was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Swart; baby brother Kevin Hendrickson.
She is survived by her children, Jake and Cheyenne; parents, Bob and Nancy Hendrickson; sister, Tricia Jones; and nephews, Jayden Jones and Jon Jones.