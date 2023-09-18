Sept. 6, 2023
Michele Suzette Thompson, 66, of Penrose, Colorado, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, in Pueblo, Colorado. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at United Methodist Church, 1000 S. Sibley Ave. in Litchfield. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.
Michele was born on July 1, 1957, in Litchfield, to Emerson and Luella Angier joining her older brother Kevin and sisters Lynn and Jennifer. After graduating from Litchfield High School in 1975, Michele soon enrolled in the nurse’s program at the Minnesota Technologies Trade School in Rosemount. Once graduating, and while managing the Fanny Farmer candy store in the Burnsville Center Mall, she met and began dating Todd Thompson. After dating for a couple of years, they were married in the chapel at the 133rd Air Lift Wing in St. Paul, on July 2, 1983. A few short months after they were married, they enjoyed a delayed honeymoon in Honolulu, Hawaii, while Todd was on military assignment.
Four years later they welcomed their first son Tyler, born in Burnsville, on Aug. 10, 1987, and their second son Aaron, also born in Burnsville on Nov. 16, 1988. Michele spent the early years of their children’s lives as a stay-at-home mom before eventually taking a position as a paraprofessional in the Lakeville Area Schools. While they were in school, Michele took great pride in helping and homeschooling her boys for a short period of time. She was always available to help them with their schoolwork and especially loved reading to and with them. She also made sure to be present while cheering her sons on as they participated in sports and activities such as baseball, football, basketball, soccer, martial arts, choir concerts and theater productions.
When Todd retired from his active-duty/AGR Air Force career in the winter of 2002, the family soon moved to Minot, North Dakota, where he accepted a position working for the department of the Air Force. After settling in, Michele held jobs that fulfilled her passions and creativity. One of her favorite jobs was working as radio personality Lue James in honor of her parents for a classic country music station. She stayed with that position until Todd accepted a job in Colorado with the VA in 2011. They both made a short trip back to watch their sons graduate college in the spring of 2012. After the move, she indulged her passion for gardening by offering her services at Lowes Garden Center in Colorado Springs. Retiring from Lowes, she and Todd spent time enjoying small road trips, fishing together and gardening at their home. She also joined Todd while he fulfilled his work responsibilities in Tucson, Arizona, before they both retired.
Michele loved and took on so many hobbies and passions throughout her life - reading, gardening, painting, baseball, hockey, cooking and baking. Several of those passions were passed down to her sons as they grew up. She was always a comfort when needed and always offered honest advice when asked. She gave her loved ones so many good memories throughout her life and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Todd of Penrose, Colorado; sons, Tyler (Kelli) of Valley City, North Dakota and Aaron of Penrose, Colorado. She is also survived by siblings, Kevin Angier (Lois) of Litchfield, Lynn Yen (John) of Hastings and Jennifer Francois (Bill) of Houston, Texas; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Michele is preceded in death by her parents, Emerson and Luella Angier.