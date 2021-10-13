Oct. 9, 2021
Michelle A. Poepping, 36, of Avon, formerly of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 9, at her home in Avon. A memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre, with the Rev. Arnold Allison officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Michelle Ann Poepping was born Feb. 24, 1985, in Sauk Centre, to Ronald and Julie (Pederson) Poepping. She graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 2003 and furthered her education at Rasmussen College, earning her degree in the medical assistant program. Michelle worked at the St. Cloud Eye Clinic for a number of years. She enjoyed fishing, taking in the beauty of the lake and nature. Michelle truly loved spending time with her children.
Survivors include her children, Morgan Poepping and Riley Brown; parents, Ron (Diann) Poepping of Hutchinson and Julie Lieser of Sauk Centre; sister Dawn Poepping (Jordan Adams) of Sauk Centre; step-brothers and step-sister, Chace (Kristi) Jensen of Dexter, Michigan, Josh (Ivy) Harrison of New Ulm, and Charity (Adam) Laidlaw of Willmar; and many loving relatives and friends.
Michelle was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Ralph Poepping and Paul Pederson; and step-grandfather Tom Sharp.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.