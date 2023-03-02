Feb. 27, 2023
Michelle Mae Arneson (McLaughlin), 60, passed away Feb. 27 at her home in Howard Lake. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at New Journey UCC in Hutchinson, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church.
Michelle was united in marriage to her late husband, Rob, on Sept. 23, 2006, in Redwood Falls. She recently retired from AT&T where she worked as an accounts payable specialist for many years and was known as a hardworking and caring person who would help anyone when needed. Michelle enjoyed spending time with her dogs and riding on the back of her husband’s motorcycle, but her true happiness came from spending time with her children and playing with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Jenny (Greg) Burkhardt of Mankato and Melanie (Alex) Henning of Buffalo Lake; sons, T.J. (Brittany) Caron of New Ipswich, New Hampshire, Andy Arneson of Buffalo Lake and Robby (Heather) Arneson of Bird Island; 11 grandkids; sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Arneson Jr.; father, Clifton McLaughlin; mother, Janice McLaughlin; and sister, Connie Thomas.
Arrangements by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Howard Lake. 320-543-3401, www.swansonpeterson.com