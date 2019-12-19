Dec. 17, 2019
Michelle A. Bengtson, 32, of Litchfield died Dec. 17, as a result of a car accident. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Litchfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at St. Anne’s Cemetery in Kimball.
Michelle Ann Bengtson was the daughter of Charles and Mary Brouwer Nething of Litchfield. She attended Litchfield High School and worked with her dad and husband with Nething Construction.
Michelle Nething was married June 30, 2007, to Craig Bengtson. They were blessed with four beautiful children, Madison, Carter, Carson and Blake. Michelle loved being with her children, family and friends. She loved being outdoors and loved animals. She especially loved working side by side with her dad.
Michelle is survived by her husband Craig; children, Madison, Carter, Carson and Blake; parents Charles and Mary Nething; brother Michael Nething (and special friend Michelle); brother William Nething (and special friend Kaylee); grandmother Alvina Brouwer (and special friend Duane Lhotka); nieces and nephews, Alexia, Natalie, Austine, Bently, Blaine and Brealynn; and family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dave and Mary Nething and Alan Brouwer; brother Charles Nething Jr.; and aunts, Lois and Linda.
