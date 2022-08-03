July 31, 2022
Milan E. Dolezal, 80, of Hutchinson passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Graveside service was Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Randy Koppen.
Milan Emil Dolezal was born on Aug. 6, 1941, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Emil and Evelyn (Popp) Dolezal. Milan was baptized as an infant at his home on Jan. 23, 1942, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1959.
Milan was employed by Hands in Hutchinson, Tonka Toys in Mound, and as a certified forklift operator at Toro in Mound. While working at Toro, Milan earned the Toro “Circle of Excellence Eagle Award”.
Milan enjoyed fishing, gardening, polka music, and loved playing Bingo. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Milan passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 80 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Milan is survived by his cousins, David (Connie) Popp and his wife, Connie of Hutchinson, Jan Wanous of Hutchinson, Dan (Kathy) Popp of Hoyt Lakes; many other relatives and friends.
Milan is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Evelyn Dolezal; nephew, Andrew Paul; sister, Audrey Paul.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.