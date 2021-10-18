Oct. 14, 2021
Milan "Mike" George Herman Plath, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. Funeral service was Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Eugene DeVries officiated. Organist was Jill Dettman. Duet by the Rev. Eugene DeVries and Barbara DeVries performing "I'm But A Stranger Here." Congregational hymns were "Children Of The Heavenly Father," "In The Garden" and "Asleep In Jesus." Casket bearers were Jacob Plath, Mikkayla Pagel, Nick Pagel, Marissa Erpelding, Logan Erpelding, Natasha Tews and Amanda Tews. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Milan Plath was born Nov. 7, 1938, at his grandparents' home in Acoma Township. He was the son of Rueben and Lida (Plamann) Plath. Milan was raised in Lynn Township. He was baptized into faith and later confirmed at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Acoma Township, in rural Hutchinson. Milan received his education at District School and Immanuel Lutheran School and then graduated with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1956.
He joined the National Guard March 10, 1958, and was honorably discharged March 9, 1964. Milan purchased property on the south shore of Cedar Lake in Acoma Township in 1961. On Sept. 30, 1962, Milan was united in marriage to Norma (Schultz) Plath at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. The couple made their home on Cedar Lake and were blessed with three children, Joel, Gina and Cheryl. They shared more than 57 years of marriage together until the passing of Norma in December 2019.
Milan was a dairy and crop farmer. In 1966, he began employment with 3M. He continued to farm and be employed at 3M until his retirement in 1996. After retirement, Milan was as a supervisor for the Acoma Township Board. He spent many years working for Hutchinson Co-op Cenex at the fertilizer plant and service station. He was a lifelong member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church and served in many board positions through the years. Milan was a member of Hutchinson American Legion Post 96 and the Two-Cylinder Club.
Milan loved to play cards, sheepshead in particular. Whenever there was a get-together a card table was quickly set up and the cards dealt. He enjoyed playing cards with his buddies in Brownton and at the Hutchinson Senior Center. Milan enjoyed Wednesday coffee at McCormick's with his friends. He loved restoring and parading Farmall tractors. Milan mowed acres and acres of grass and was proud of his lawnmowers. Milan had the highest respect for the American flag. He was an avid Minnesota Golden Gophers football and basketball fan.
Milan enjoyed being supportive of his family. He did anything and everything for his children and grandchildren, parents and father- and mother-in-law. Milan took pride in a job well done. His greatest joy in life was his precious grandchildren. They were angels in his eyes.
Blessed be his memory.
Milan is survived by his children, Joel Rueben Plath and his wife Angela, of Hutchinson, Gina Ann Buske and her husband Lon, of Hutchinson, and Cheryl Jane Tews and her fiance Darrin Olson, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Jacob Plath, Mikkayla Pagel and her husband Nick, Marissa Erpelding and her husband Logan, Natasha Tews, and Amanda Tews; step-grandchildren, Danielle Christie, Ashley Christie, Madison Newcomb and her husband Chandler, Peyton Christie, and Grayson Christie; many other relatives and friends.
Milan was preceded in death by his parents, Rueben and Lida Plath; wife Norma Plath; brothers, Dale Plath and Ralph Plath; and father- and mother-in-law Walter and Dorothy Schultz.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.